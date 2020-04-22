The Best Concealer Palettes for Your Most Flawless Skin Yet

Concealer has magical qualities. It adds an instant glow to the skin and acts as a blemish eraser during "no-makeup" makeup days. Whether you're looking to mask your tired under-eyes before an a.m. meeting or camouflage a pesky breakout, a tried-and-true concealer will get the job done. The thing is, having the correct shade of concealer on hand can make or break the outcome. And sometimes, layering just one single shade on top of your skincare woes simply won't do the trick. The harsh reality is that not all skin imperfections were created equal—they may call for a unique means of coverage, which is where concealer palettes come into play.

Getting your hands on the proper concealer palette that's tailored to handle all of your skincare needs and suit your skin tone not only minimizes the amount of products needed in your everyday makeup routine, but it covers all bases when it comes to correcting flaws. Whether you're battling rosacea, broken capillaries, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, or breakouts, there's an all-in-one concealer solution suitable for you. Ahead, we've rounded up the best concealer palettes armed to instantly fix your most unnerving skin imperfections.

This Buildable Coverage Concealer Palette 1. MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Conceal and Correct Palette $35.00 at maccosmetics.com This medium-to-full coverage concealer palette comes in a range of skin tone options so there's a shade for everyone. It'll cover more than just your dark under-eye circles or that annoying pimple you can't get rid of: For completely opaque and undetectable coverage, layer this emollient-rich formula on top of moles, birthmarks, and tattoos to witness the magic in action.

This Camera-Ready Concealer Palette 2. Viseart Camouflage HD Palette $80.00 at sephora.com You're looking at a makeup artist's staple and a film industry holy grail. This product is often used for television makeup and found in a MUA's kit. It comes in two versions: the 01 palette is an everyday essential for smoothing and highlighting, while the 02 palette offers a range of shades, such as pale yellow, green, and orange to camouflage and color-correct the skin's most daunting imperfections.

This Highly Pigmented Concealer Palette 3. Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Here's a dual-shade concealer palette that provides a dynamic duo tailored to your skin's depth and undertones. You can either use the shades separately or together to create a custom concealer. Plus, the formula is highly pigmented so a little goes a long way.

This Skin-Smoothing Concealer Palette 4. Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Underpainting Color Correction Palette For that flawless second-skin effect, try Make Up For Ever's Ultra HD palette. The four-pan palette provides two shades for color-correcting and two shades to banish dark marks. The seamless coverage makes this the ideal go-to for no-makeup makeup days.

This Illuminating Under-Eye Concealer Palette 5. Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit This twofer makes concealing the under-eye simple with a cream concealer and setting powder combo. The cream formula is water-resistant and instantly provides a soft blurring effect to the skin (a.k.a. it makes you appear 10x more well rested). The setting powder prevents creasing and locks the concealer in place for long-lasting coverage. This is a match made in makeup heaven.

This Brightening Concealer Palette 6. LORAC Cosmetics PRO Conceal Contour Palette $36.00 at dermstore.com Looking to conceal and highlight at the same time? This is the all-in-one solution for you. This palette is complete with eight cream concealers, four luminous highlighters, and a two-sided brush. There's a pale to deep shade range with an assortment of undertones to blend and customize as you please. Finally, a way to simultaneously mask your imperfections and get your glow on.

This Cost-Friendly Concealer Palette 7. NYX Professional Makeup Conceal, Correct, Contour Palette $12.00 at nyxcosmetics.com The name says it all: it conceals, corrects, and contours. This multi-use palette provides pristine coverage, corrects discoloration, and can chisels your jawline to perfection—truly a triple threat! Oh, and I can't forgot to mention it does all that for a mere $12...you're welcome.

This Flashback-Resistant Concealer Palette 8. Ben Nye MediaPro Concealer Palette Have you ever put your all into your makeup, then snapped a quick selfie to commemorate the flawless beat—only to be horrified by the ghostly residue from your concealer glaring back at you? Happens to the best of us. Now, you can pass the flash test with flying colors with Ben Nye's MediaPro palette, which blends in a breeze without leaving behind a spooky white caste.

This Double-Duty Concealer Palette 9. Surratt Beauty Perfectionniste Concealer Palette This classic palette is a makeup lover's dream because it comes with two complementary shades and setting powder for staying power. The tacky consistency of the cream formula doubles as a full-coverage concealer and the perfect primer for your eyeshadow.

This Color Balancing Concealer Palette 10. Stila Correct and Perfect All-In-One Color Correcting Palette $45.00 at ulta.com This color-correcting palette is designed specifically to target skin imperfections such as hyper-pigmentation, dark circles, blue veins, and redness. (Not sure how to color-correct? Read Team MC's guides on getting the steps down.) Each color in this compact works to neutralize and blend into the skin for an all over even complexion.

