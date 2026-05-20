It's been a long time coming (five years, to be exact), but after years of gossip, Marc Jacobs and Sephora have announced that the long-awaited relaunch of Marc Jacobs Beauty is finally happening this summer.

This will be the fashion designer's second foray into makeup. He first launched Marc Jacobs Beauty back in 2013, nearly 30 years after his clothing line came to be, but the brand ended up going dark in 2021. As Marie Claire previously reported, the pause was only meant to be temporary so that the brand could strategize" the best way to meet their global customer going forward,” as they told Business of Fashion. Since then, there have been whispers of the brand making a comeback (in 2023, beauty conglomerate, Coty, which oversees Marc Jacobs Fragrance, announced it had added the cosmetics lineup to its portfolio) though nothing official has been shared or confirmed until now. The brand announced this week that it'll be making its official return to Sephora on June 1.

Marc Jacobs Beauty officially relaunches on June 1. (Image credit: Marc Jacobs Beauty)

According to a press release provided to media, Marc Jacobs Beauty is set to relaunch with seven products: a mascara, a lipstick, a bronzer, a highlighter, a collection of single pan eyeshadows, an eyeliner, and a blush stick. Most of the them will be available in a variety of shades, colors, and finishes, and shoppers will have the opportunity to choose from 21 eyeliners, 14 high-impact eyeshadows, three mascaras, ten blushes, 15 lipsticks, and eight bronzers. The gel highlighter will be sold in one universal shade.

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Since this is Marc Jacobs we're talking about here, you can obviously expect for each product to come sealed inside of colorful statement packaging that's very similar in style to the brand's playful fragrance bottles. In a statement, Jacobs said that inclusivity was his intention when designing the products, and his hope is that they inspire people to be bolder and more creative with makeup.

“My version of beauty is different from other people’s, because I’m different from other people," he states. "These are the things that I love — the things I want to see more of, the things I want to encourage in others. Created with genuine passion, curiosity, and open-mindedness, they twist and turn the familiar into something new and unexpected.”

All seven products are currently listed on Sephora.com (you won't be able to actually add them to your cart until the beginning of June), and the prices range from $26 to $42. Keep scrolling to preview them all.

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