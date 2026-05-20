No Khaki Needed—Eva Longoria's Trench Coat Dress Is Just as Timeless in This Spring 2026 Color Trend
She twisted the Cannes classic like no one else has yet.
Trench coats were at the top of every red carpet regular's packing list for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Everyone from Simone Ashley to Barbara Palvin couldn't board their flights to the Nice Airport without at least one trench in their luggage. Eva Longoria's version, however, doubled as a full French Riviera outfit.
Paparazzi spotted Longoria outside Hôtel Martinez, the backdrop for Bella Hadid's Coach Book Charm Bag, Julianne Moore's soft loafers, and Palvin's baby bump debut, this week. She added a fresh-from-the-runway trench coat dress to the mix, courtesy of Willy Chavarria Spring 2026. Stylist Maeve Reilly and Longoria took creative liberties with Look 6, first by draping its oversize lapels and epaulettes off her shoulder. The rest of the cotton gabardine coat remained buttoned. She rolled up each sleeve, cinched the monochrome, metallic gold belt, and left the wrinkled, calf-grazing hem unironed.
Pointy velour pumps and a sold-out, top-handle bag from Aspinal of London were rose gold and light lavender—a few shades away from her trench coat's Spring 2026 color trend.
Based on how she styled it, you might assume the Desperate Housewives star's trench debuted on another designer's catwalk. Willy Chavarria popped the coat's collar, and accessorized with strawberry-red stilettos, matching hosiery, plus a patent leather bowling bag. Pale pink garnish, however, proved it was unmistakably Willy Chavarria's.
It also tapped into a peony-tinted color trend adored by Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and more this season. What made it peony and not rose, bubblegum, or cherry blossom, was its proximity to baby pink. Similar pops of pastel appeared in spring fashion shows from Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Zimmermann, Miu Miu, and Valentino, to name a few. Peony is subtle, but packs a punch if it's showcased as loud and proud as Longoria's look.
Believe it or not, Longoria isn't the first VIP to turn trench coats peony pink this year. Back in February, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 23rd birthday in a cropped trench from Burberry. It could've been cut from the same baby pink cloth as Longoria's coat. Now that trench season is in full swing, don't be surprised if more leading color trends glaze the timeless silhouette.
Shop Peony Pink Trench Coats Inspired by Eva Longoria
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.