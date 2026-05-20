Trench coats were at the top of every red carpet regular's packing list for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Everyone from Simone Ashley to Barbara Palvin couldn't board their flights to the Nice Airport without at least one trench in their luggage. Eva Longoria's version, however, doubled as a full French Riviera outfit.

Paparazzi spotted Longoria outside Hôtel Martinez, the backdrop for Bella Hadid's Coach Book Charm Bag, Julianne Moore's soft loafers, and Palvin's baby bump debut, this week. She added a fresh-from-the-runway trench coat dress to the mix, courtesy of Willy Chavarria Spring 2026. Stylist Maeve Reilly and Longoria took creative liberties with Look 6, first by draping its oversize lapels and epaulettes off her shoulder. The rest of the cotton gabardine coat remained buttoned. She rolled up each sleeve, cinched the monochrome, metallic gold belt, and left the wrinkled, calf-grazing hem unironed.

Eva Longoria waved to fans in a trench coat dress, crafted from the peony pink color trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pointy velour pumps and a sold-out, top-handle bag from Aspinal of London were rose gold and light lavender—a few shades away from her trench coat's Spring 2026 color trend.

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Based on how she styled it, you might assume the Desperate Housewives star's trench debuted on another designer's catwalk. Willy Chavarria popped the coat's collar, and accessorized with strawberry-red stilettos, matching hosiery, plus a patent leather bowling bag. Pale pink garnish, however, proved it was unmistakably Willy Chavarria's.

It also tapped into a peony-tinted color trend adored by Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and more this season. What made it peony and not rose, bubblegum, or cherry blossom, was its proximity to baby pink. Similar pops of pastel appeared in spring fashion shows from Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Zimmermann, Miu Miu, and Valentino, to name a few. Peony is subtle, but packs a punch if it's showcased as loud and proud as Longoria's look.

A model wore Longoria's pink trench coat dress on the Willy Chavarria Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Peony pink appeared on Miu Miu's spring catwalk, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Zimmermann gave it a boho-chic makeover. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Believe it or not, Longoria isn't the first VIP to turn trench coats peony pink this year. Back in February, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 23rd birthday in a cropped trench from Burberry. It could've been cut from the same baby pink cloth as Longoria's coat. Now that trench season is in full swing, don't be surprised if more leading color trends glaze the timeless silhouette.

Shop Peony Pink Trench Coats Inspired by Eva Longoria

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