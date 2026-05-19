The Chicest Cannes VIPs Are All Loyal to Little White Dresses—Daisy Edgar-Jones's Is $150 From Mango
You can't go to the French Riviera without it.
It's turning out to be a very Mango-heavy spring—and not just where color trends are concerned. After the Spanish retailer joined Iris Law and Suki Waterhouse's wardrobes, Hailey Bieber starred in Mango's Summer 2026 campaign. Days later, Daisy Edgar-Jones's little white dress took the Mango takeover abroad to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
Edgar-Jones landed at Nice Airport on day four of the festival, but judging by her airport outfit, you'd think she'd been in the French Riviera all along. Stylist Dani Michelle kept her cool and casual on the eight-hour flight, thanks to a light-as-air LWD from Mango Selection, the label's high-end collection.
The sleeveless, A-line style couldn't have been more classic. Its neckline was curved, the bodice ruched, and cotton skirt calf-grazing. Though her exact $149.99 midi sold out long ago, Mango offers almost-identical designs for similar prices. Another $149.99 rendition even launched alongside Bieber's summer campaign—except its shade appeared more stark white.
Edgar-Jones's dress seemed to be fresh from a Mango box, but her cashmere sweater-turned-shawl was the first of many re-wears. If its shoulder placement feels familiar, that's because she tied it on top of her trench coat the morning after the 2026 Met Gala.
For her personal item, the Twisters star carried Miu Miu's shiny Solitaire Bag: a top-flap, two-handle tote that joined her collection around the first Monday in May, too. To finish, Edgar-Jones soaked up her final dress code-free moments in square-toe ballet flats, which probably wouldn't make it onto the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Every Cannes Film Festival, it's hard to keep up with all the LWDs hitting the Croisette. This year's street style circuit is no different. So far, Demi Moore posed for a photo call in a polka-dotted Jacquemus LWD; a $269 poplin mini from For Love & Lemons cradled Barbara Palvin's growing baby bump; and Taylor Russell ascended the iconic Cannes steps in a stark-white Dior dress.
If you're someone who curates their summer closet according to Cannes Film Festival trends, this is your sign to stock up on effortless LWDs. And if it's from Mango? You'll fit right in with the VIPs descending upon the French Riviera.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Little White Dresses Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.