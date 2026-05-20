Mango usually enters the conversation through linen sets, crochet dresses, and seasonal, trend-aware fashion that trickles down from the runways. The Spanish retailer has built its appeal on attainable clothes with a distinctly European sensibility, bolstered by campaigns and collaborations involving names like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. But this week, Mango entered a very different kind of news cycle—one involving the death of its founder, Isak Andic, and a homicide investigation tied to his family.

That kind of headline whiplash is exactly why shoppers are paying attention. Mango is not a niche label with a cult following; it’s a global retail giant that reported nearly €3.8 billion (about $4.4 billion) in revenue in 2025, with more than 2,900 stores across 120-plus markets. So when disturbing headlines surface around the family behind a company of that scale, the natural question isn't just, "What happened?" Shoppers also wonder what, exactly, this has to do with Mango—and whether it should change the way customers shop there.

That’s where things get complicated. Shoppers increasingly want to know not only how their clothes are made, but who is behind the brands they support. Personal reputations, corporate ethics, and buying habits can blur together fast. But this case is not, based on current reporting, about Mango’s clothes, labor practices, stores, or company operations. It's an investigation connected to the brand’s founding family.

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What Happened to Mango Founder Isak Andic?

Isak Andic died in December 2024 after falling during a hike near Barcelona. At the time, his death was reported as an accident. This week, however, Spanish authorities reportedly arrested his son, Jonathan Andic, as part of an ongoing homicide investigation into the circumstances around his father’s death. Jonathan Andic has denied wrongdoing.

What Does This Investigation Have to Do With Mango?

Based on what has been publicly reported so far, not much—at least when it comes to Mango as a company. The investigation centers on Jonathan Andic and the circumstances surrounding his father’s death. It is not about Mango’s stores, clothes, employees, labor practices, or business operations. Mango has not been publicly accused of wrongdoing in connection with the case.

Who Is Jonathan Andic?

Jonathan Andic is one of Isak Andic’s children and has held several roles within the company, including a term as vice president from 2014 to 2017. Currently, he shares a 95% stake in Mango with his two sisters, Judith and Sarah.

Still, Mango today is a global company with its corporate leadership and operations beyond the founding family. That distinction matters: the Andic name may be in the headlines, but based on current reporting, Mango itself has not been implicated as a business.

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Can You Still Shop at Mango?

There has been no indication that Mango’s stores, website, shipping, or broader operations have been disrupted by the investigation.

Still, the question makes sense. Fashion purchases rarely feel totally separate from the people and companies behind them. Recent debates over Everlane’s acquisition by Shein’s parent company showed how quickly corporate news can turn into a personal shopping question. This case is different, but the instinct to ask is the same.

Should This Change How Shoppers Think About Mango?

That answer is personal.

For some shoppers, the distinction between a family legal investigation and a company’s business practices will be enough to separate the headlines from their carts at checkout. For others, once a brand’s story changes, the shopping experience changes with it.

Based on what we know right now, this is the most accurate conclusion—but it could evolve as more information comes out. Mango has not been publicly accused of wrongdoing, but the story surrounding the family behind one of fashion’s biggest retailers is still unfolding.

When a brand is this woven into how people dress—the work outfits, the vacation dresses, the last-minute wedding-guest buys—the story around it does not remain entirely separate from the clothes.