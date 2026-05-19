If you've read any of my stories before, you’re likely already familiar with my blush obsession. Corals, reds, browns—all are welcome in my makeup collection, and there’s space for everyone. That said, in the past I’ve had a hard time with liquid blushes being either too sheer or blotchy on the skin, despite what felt like endless blending. There have even been numerous leaks from faulty packaging that have required me to clean and repack my rather extensive collection. Needless to say, all of these experiences have set a pretty high bar for brands in the category, and NARS has met and exceeded it with its new Insatiable Liquid Blush collection.

Available today, May 19, on the Sephora app and coming in at $36 each, the blush collection features a mix of 16 new and returning shades, including classic colors like Exhibit A, Sex Appeal, and Behave. Of course, the brand’s cult-favorite hue, Orgasm, is also included in this collection, this time in an array of peach-based hues, available in both satin and shimmer finishes. It appears this launch is replacing the brand’s previous liquid blush line, which went viral three years ago thanks to a stamp of approval from pop star Madison Beer.

​I’ve been testing this new line for a few days now, and I have to say, the brand has knocked this launch out of the park. Keep reading to see my experience with the blushes, plus a sneak peek at a few of the shades that will be available when the full collection launches in a few days.

The Formula

While this is a liquid blush, the new and improved formula is not as runny as the previous version, which I really appreciate for keeping everything clean, especially since I often (always) forget to wipe the product off the back of my hand after makeup application. As for the product itself, the formula includes skin-loving ingredients like squalene and ceramides, which not only help the product blend onto my skin with ease, but also wear comfortably throughout the day. While I don’t typically look to makeup products for skincare benefits, I am also incredibly impressed with the addition of peptides to the formula, which is an ingredient that is lauded for helping achieve firm, youthful skin. Add on the insane pigment that they packed into the tube? It’s a recipe for success if you ask me.

The Packaging

The brand removed the pump applicator that the previous iteration of liquid blushes had, opting instead for a simple doe-foot applicator. In my opinion, this new component makes it much easier to apply the blush directly onto the cheek, especially for people who may be new to using blush. The previous iteration of this line saw half an ounce of product in the bottle, and this one has 0.3 ounces. Despite the slightly smaller size, the improved formula and gorgeously sleek, glass packaging that NARS is known for make up for it, so I don’t feel like it’s lacking that luxurious, upscale feeling that NARS has become synonymous with.

The Shades

While there are some cult-favorite shades coming back, there are some new additions to the line that make this launch much more versatile than its predecessor. I’m a massive fan of the shades Girl Happy (a bold magenta), Brash (neutral-toned mahogany), All Access (a warm chocolate cherry), and Orgasm Crush (which is a mulberry hue with a shimmer finish). It’s a well-balanced curation of shades for everyone, from the deepest of shades to the lightest, and the best part? The formula blends to perfection, whether you want a slight kiss of color on the cheeks or are going for bold with your makeup.

The Takeaway

Image 1 of 2 Ariel Baker before testing the NARS Insatiable Liquid Blush in the shade Girl Happy. (Image credit: Ariel Baker) Ariel Baker after testing the Nars Insatiable Liquid Blush in the shade Girl Happy. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

In short, this might be NARS’ biggest launch of the year, and I saw that with full confidence. It feels like the brand is getting back to, and perfecting, the basics in a fresh, user-friendly way that everyone, from the makeup novice to the professional expert, can really appreciate. I personally have been having a ball incorporating these blushes into my routine, and come May 18th, you will be too. Keep scrolling to shop a few more of my NARS favorites.

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NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder $45 at sephora.com This Light Reflecting Powder is incredible for setting your makeup and making it matte, but not flat. NARS Soft Matte Complete Full Coverage Longwear Concealer $36 at sephora.com If you have any blemishes on your face, this pot concealer will cover them with ease. Seriously. NARS Powder Blush $36 at sephora.com I know we’re raving about the liquid blush, but I just want to note that the powder ones are phenomenal as well.

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