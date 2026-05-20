Prince William and Princess Kate are all about that normal-as-possible childhood for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Between Princess Kate’s totally normal upbringing, and Prince William’s childhood memories with Princess Diana, they know how important McDonald’s trips and real-life experiences can be. At their new “forever home” Forest Lodge, the Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping things as normal as the future king’s house can be.

The Prince and Princess of Wales want their children to grow up as normal as possible. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Prince William and Princess Kate's "forever home," Forest Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote in his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that Prince William and Princess Kate are keeping household staff to a minimum. “The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers” as they moved out of Kensington Palace. While their team “does include a 'yeoman', a multi-tasking attendant who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms,” their day-to-day household is very low-key. “And certainly no butler,” adds a source. “It’s very much them at home with the kids.”

Prince William and Princess Kate have always kept a very small staff, with staff members living in their own accommodation rather than living with them. Nanny Maria Borrallo has been with the family for over 10 years, and their housekeeper, Antonella Fresolone, has worked with them for 13 years. They don’t employ any full-time, live-in staff, meaning they are often the ones clearing the tables after dinner or picking the children up from school.

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Nanny Maria has been an important part of their family for many years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Prince William and Princess Kate encourage their children to help clear the table at home. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Along with minimizing staff to help out at home, Prince William expects his kids to carry out some household chores, too. In an interview with the BBC ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, Prince William said “We go through all the basics of recycling, making sure we minimise water use, and turning off lights when we leave the house and things like that.” These chores around the house teach responsibility and sustainability, “I think every family has these conversations,” the prince said. “You just try to do what you can."

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