Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Making a Comeback

The beauty world went abuzz yesterday for very good reason: Marc Jacobs Beauty is staging a comeback. The fan-favorite line, which was loved for its color cosmetics, quietly went on pause in 2021. At the time, the brand told Business of Fashion that they were not discontinuing the range, but rather “strategizing the best way to meet their global customer going forward.” The solution it seems is to partner with Coty, a beauty conglomerate that owns brands including Orveda, Gucci, and Covergirl—among others. The partnership is a natural next step for the brand, as Marc Jacobs Fragrance has been under Coty’s purview for quite some time.
“The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential,” Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said in a press release shared on Monday, August 21. “Through its partnership with Coty, Marc Jacobs’ Fragrances have achieved great success, growing to become one of the top 10 female fragrances worldwide, thanks to the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchises. The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return.”
Marc Jacobs Beauty, which was originally launched in 2013 under KENDO, a beauty incubator, is under a new contract, so it’s to be determined what the range will look like. But let it be known: The brand is here to stay, a big relief for industry pros and beauty aficionados alike. “The loyal fans of Marc Jacobs Beauty, who have been enthusiastic in their wishes for its return, speak not only to Marc’s unwavering cultural relevance but also to the importance of aligning with a partner that shares our values and commitment,” Marc Jacobs International CEO Eric Marchelle said in a BusinessWire press release. “It is without question that Coty has proven to be the team to bring Marc Jacobs Beauty to new heights.”
The new licensing agreement between the beauty businesses is set for 15 years, and according to Business of Fashion, will have Marc Jacobs Beauty products hitting shelves in 2025. Rest assured: We’ll be anxiously awaiting the re-launch—particularly the return of the felt eyeliners (and lip lacquers, and eyeshadow, and bronzers).
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
