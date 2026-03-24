There's nothing quite like a Zendaya press tour, and luckily, 2026 is going to be full of them. Between Dune: Part Three, The Drama, Spider Man: Brand New Day, and Euphoria season 3, we'll have plenty of Z-heavy, swoon-worthy red carpet moments to look forward to this year. Currently, the star is over in Europe promoting her wedding film The Drama with co-star (many times over) Robert Pattinson, and for the French premiere, Zendaya's siren eyeliner has me in an absolute chokehold.

If you don't remember the TikTok makeup trend's heyday in 2022, allow me to refresh your memory. TikToker @daniellemarcan coined the phrase "siren eyes" that summer to denote a makeup look that featured sharp winged liner in both corners of the eyes for a sultry, darkly feminine effect. It helps to emphasize the shape of the eyes, creating an elongated almond for a true "cat eye" moment.

Zendaya at the Paris premiere of "The Drama" on March 24, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Zendaya's outer wing was less of a sharp, bold line, I prefer this diffused look, which was most likely created with eyeshadow and an angled brush. The inner eye wing was super subtle, with just a hint of extension out from her waterline. The rest of her glam was kept in the same smoky monochromatic family, with a deep rosy blush and a glossy nude lip. Paired with her bouncy bixie haircut and retro curls—plus her custom, bridal-inspired Louis Vuitton gown—Zendaya looked every bit the newlywed movie star (or so we think). If this is what we can expect for the European leg of the promo tour, I'm sure there will be manner more makeup moments to emulate, even if you're not walking down the aisle any time soon.

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Keep scrolling for a few beauty essentials to get your siren eyes look at home.

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