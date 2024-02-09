How to Master Mob Wife Makeup, According to a Makeup Artist

Anyone within range of a TikTok account has witnessed the rise of the mob wife aesthetic this year. Antithetical to 'clean girl beauty' and inspired by the darkly glamorous women of Scarface, Casino, and The Sopranos (among other movies), the mob wife look is characterized by all-out opulence and maximalism. Loud animal prints, luscious (faux) furs, and flashy jewelry define the mafiosa’s wardrobe; bright lips and heavily lined eyes are her beauty staples.

Of all the ways to get in touch with your inner Connie Corleone, switching up your makeup is the lowest commitment. That said, it involves striking a balance between leaning into the aesthetic and ensuring the overall effect isn't too much. (No one wants to look like they're wearing a costume.) According to Victor Anaya , director of education and artistry at Bobbi Brown, finding that balance boils down to offsetting vampy, defined eyes with cloud skin and soft glam.

"The trend calls for a soft matte complexion, soft smokey eye, and velvet matte lip," he tells Marie Claire. "The focus is on defined eyes, sculpted cheeks, and a fuller looking lip.”

Below, Anaya describes exactly how to channel the drama of The Sopranos through your makeup (without any of the murder).

Mob Wife Lips

Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira in Scarface. (Image credit: Alamy)

From deep reds to subtle nudes, most lipstick shades can channel head-of-the-table energy. Just remember the intended final effect: "The overall lip is a matte velvet lip," Anaya says.

Lips that can command a high-stakes meeting begin with a lipliner close to your natural color, but a few shades darker. "Emphasize the outer corners and cupid’s bow," the expert recommends. "Next, softly press in a matte crème lip color in the center and softly blend where it meets the lip liner." The makeup artist suggests Bobbi Brown's lip liner pencil in cocoa and the luxe matter lipstick in parkside for a mob wife lip that will also last all day.

Mob Wife Eyes

Drea de Matteo as Adriana la Cerva in The Sopranos (Image credit: Alamy)

When channeling your inner mob wife, "Eyes are the focal point," Anaya says. They're soft, smokey, and defined, like Adriana la Cerva's smolder on The Sopranos.

Anaya recommends starting with a rich, jet black liner to build definition around the eye, using a small pencil brush to blur and defuse. Next, add a mid-toned smokey brown shadow—Anaya's preferred shade is Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in sand dune—over the liner and onto the lid, blending and blurring the edges with a blending brush. Finally, apply a few coats of volumizing mascara, plus extra liner to frame the eye.

Don't forget the brows: Anaya suggests building definition with a brow pencil and setting with a soft wax.

Mob Wife Face

Sharon Stone as Ginger McKenna in Casino. (Image credit: Alamy)

On one end of the viral makeup spectrum, there's the strong contour that ruled beauty from 2016 onward. On the other, there's the dewy, natural complexion of the "clean" aesthetic. Where does mob wife makeup fit in—and which products are best for the mafiosa face?

Anaya says a Ginger McKenna-like complexion has a soft, matte finish. Bases like Bobbi Brown's Skin Long-Wear Foundation can prime your mob wife canvas. "It’s perfect for this trend because it self-sets to a modern matte finish," the expert explains.

To apply, Anaya recommends sculpting the parameter of the face with a soft bronzing powder and finishing with a soft pink blush on the high point of each cheek. (Bobbi Brown Pot Rogue in powder pink is one of his favorites.) Add a touch of concealer under the eyes to brighten, lift, and define.

Mob Wife Nails

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos. (Image credit: Alamy)

No mob wife look is complete without a stunning set of nails. Carmela Soprano sported a classic French manicure for most of The Sopranos, after all. But if you don't have the budget for acrylics (or can't take the nail damage), considering painting your nails at home or opting for a set of press-ons.

Meet the Expert