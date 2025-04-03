Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro Just Made a Big Promise for Their Second 'Wicked' Press Tour

Last year, the Wicked press tour brought us endless pink and green outfits from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the "holding space for 'Defying Gravity'" meme, and lots and lots of theater kid energy. And while it really felt like a moment in time, it's not over. Because what's that flying in the western sky?! Why its the Wicked sequel, which is bringing with it another Wicked press tour. Let's go!

Wicked: For Good doesn't hit theaters until November 21, but Erivo and Grande have already teased their upcoming press tour... which is also providing press for the film, creating a sort of conundrum about what defines the start of a press tour. Anyway, while presenting an unreleased-to-the-public trailer for Wicked: For Good at CinemaCon on April 2, the actors made a promise about the new press tour—a promise they already admit they might not be able to keep.

"We can't wait to get back on the road again," Erivo said, as reported by People. Grande added that they "already have our tissues packed," but Erivo said, "I promise less waterworks this time, but I'm not sure we can live up to that."

Grande then told the crowd at the event for movie theater owners, "Me neither, but you've seen it, so you get it, right? You cried." Erivo explained that now that everyone has seen Wicked, they should understand why she and her co-star were just so emotional in all those interviews. "You cried. Don't lie. We know. We saw," she said. "And we thank you, and we also forgive you for the hard time you gave us for doing it."

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande present a trailer for 'Wicked: For Good' at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a refresher: Last year's press tour saw Grande and Erivo become overwhelmed with emotion in various interviews, whether it was about their bond with one another, their feelings about the themes of the movie, or their response to equally emotional interviewers. It all came to a head during an interview with Out magazine reporter Tracy E. Gilchrist, who told the pair that people were "holding space" for the song "Defying Gravity". Erivo and Grande appeared deeply moved and responded with such sincerity that people—many people on the internet—were both confused and astounded. A meme was born.

It's safe to assume that—even if Eviro and Grande live up to their promise of fewer tears—that their second press tour is still going to bring it when it comes to fashion and feelings. As the lyrics to "For Good" go: "Who can say if the Wicked press tour changed us for the better/But because we knew it/We will be changed for good." Those are the lyrics, yeah?

