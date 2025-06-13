The Italian Summer Nail Trend Is a One-Way Ticket to Capri
Aperol spritz, anyone?
When a manicure trend coined "Italian summer nails" began to pop off on my feed, it felt less like a passing beauty moment and more like a personal summons. I'm Italian—like grew-up-on-carbonara-and-Sunday-dinners Italian—so much so, that my parents named me after a city in Tuscany. (No, for real, Siena, if you missed the byline.) So yeah, this trend? It literally had my name written all over it.
Depending on which side of social media you land on, Italian summer nails can go one of two ways. On one end, there's the fun, warm weather, Mediterranean side: Amalfi lemons, Venetian sardines, and colors practically pulled straight from a Capri postcard. It's curated for the very aesthetic that comes with the term Euro summer.
Then there's the other take on the trend—the one that feels straight out of a Sopranos episode: square French tips (à la Carmela), cherry reds, and bling-galore. A manicure that wouldn't look out of place accompanied by a stack of gold rings and over-the-top expressive hand gestures. This side once felt flashy, but now takes on a deeply feminine, cool-girl vibe as mob wife core reignites its flame this summer.
So in the name of research (and my personal interests), I did a deep dive: I texted the cousins, tapped nail artist and Après Nail Educator, Priscilla Nguyen, and rounded up the products and polish shades you need to pull it off without actually booking a flight, below.
Coastal Chic
These manis are all about channeling that breezy, sun-soaked Italian coastline. Think starfish, pearlescent finishes, and shell details all set against dreamy Mediterranean ocean blues.
Fun & Fruity
From zesty oranges to citrusy lemons and ceramic tile motifs pulled straight from a Positano villa, this fruit-inspired nail set reads a long, lazy summer spent on the Amalfi coast.
Aperitivo Hour
Consider this the delicious side of the nail trend: a love letter to aperitivo culture, this set takes its cues from the Italian table. Aperol Spritz-inspired shades, cocktail-garnish accents, and even full-on pasta decals.
This topped can be applied on any color to add a bit of a chrome effect.
Old-School Glamour
Call this next iteration Italian glamour with range. From Carmella Soprano's iconic manicure (hello, squared-off thick French tips) to glossy and bright Italian It Girl reds, and Milan glitz channeled through bejeweled gems, this is one for those who want a little extra zhuzh.
Aptly named, this polish is the minimal nude that everyone and every skin tone needs in their life.
Love the moodier colors of tortoise shell but want a more minimalist look? Opt for a rich chocolate brown.
What Are Italian Summer Nails?
“Italian summer nails are a trending and nostalgic style that’s been blowing up,” says Nguyen, adding that the look can take on two different, but equally bold aesthetics: “The fun Sicilian summer vibe and the glamorous old school Italian mob wife look.” Nguyen suggests envisioning French tips, Aperol Spritz oranges, hand-drawn lemons, and bright citrus colors alongside whites and pool blues.
How Can I DIY Italian Summer Nails at Home?
In terms of the mob wife core, Nguyen says a classic route is to go with a French design. "Remember, the thicker, the better!" For those who struggle with painting the tip (don't we all?!), a Band-Aid, or a sticker guide made for French tips (they do exist!) makes life much easier.
As for the beachy, fruity iteration, Nguyen suggests adding a lemon or orange on top of the nail. Again, if nail art isn't your greatest strength, grab a few nail stickers. It instantly elevates the manicure, making it look significantly more expensive and detailed.
And when in doubt, grab an Italian-inspired nail polish shade from the list, or if you prefer a more intricate design, invest in some press-ons for a chic and easy summer manicure.
Why Trust Marie Claire?
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Expert
Priscilla is a nail artist and the expert behind the Après Nails Education Program. Aprés had launched a new partnership program for nail schools to affiliate with the brand and Gel-X®, Nguyen began teaching Gel-X® Certification classes, and by the end of the year taught over 10 classes across the country.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
