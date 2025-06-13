The Italian Summer Nail Trend Is a One-Way Ticket to Capri

Aperol spritz, anyone?

italian nails with nail polish bottles on a pink background
(Image credit: Future)
When a manicure trend coined "Italian summer nails" began to pop off on my feed, it felt less like a passing beauty moment and more like a personal summons. I'm Italian—like grew-up-on-carbonara-and-Sunday-dinners Italian—so much so, that my parents named me after a city in Tuscany. (No, for real, Siena, if you missed the byline.) So yeah, this trend? It literally had my name written all over it.

Depending on which side of social media you land on, Italian summer nails can go one of two ways. On one end, there's the fun, warm weather, Mediterranean side: Amalfi lemons, Venetian sardines, and colors practically pulled straight from a Capri postcard. It's curated for the very aesthetic that comes with the term Euro summer.

Then there's the other take on the trend—the one that feels straight out of a Sopranos episode: square French tips (à la Carmela), cherry reds, and bling-galore. A manicure that wouldn't look out of place accompanied by a stack of gold rings and over-the-top expressive hand gestures. This side once felt flashy, but now takes on a deeply feminine, cool-girl vibe as mob wife core reignites its flame this summer.

So in the name of research (and my personal interests), I did a deep dive: I texted the cousins, tapped nail artist and Après Nail Educator, Priscilla Nguyen, and rounded up the products and polish shades you need to pull it off without actually booking a flight, below.

Coastal Chic

These manis are all about channeling that breezy, sun-soaked Italian coastline. Think starfish, pearlescent finishes, and shell details all set against dreamy Mediterranean ocean blues.

A post shared by clare neeson | nail tech | brow artist | lash tech (@beautyby.clare)

Pinks Nail Polish - Ballet Slippers
Essie
Ballet Slippers

Begin with a sheer nude like the classic Ballet Slippers from Essie for the base.

Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann
Nefertiti

A shimmery, opaque gold glitter like this one will make for the perfect blinged-out starfish.

A post shared by ✨🪩🇲🇽 𝓡𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓷 🇲🇽🪩✨ (@craftedbyaprince)

Navy Blue
Manucurist
Navy Blue

While I'm no nail artist, I do like to replicate these sea creatures with a deep blue reminiscent of the Mediterranean.

Opi Nail Lacquer Kyoto Pearl | Opaque Soft White Pearl Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Kyoto Pearl

To play up the blue, pop some pearlized polish on a few nails for an extra oomph.

A post shared by ᴇʀɪɴ ᴡᴇʟʟs | ɴᴀɪʟ ᴀʀᴛɪsᴛ ♎︎ (@nailsxerinwells)

You're a Gem Nail Gems Set
ULTA
You're a Gem Nail Gems Set

Simply stick a few of these pearl decals on your nails for an easy-to-do coastal chic look. My tip is to apply a teeny tiny dab of nail glue to ensure they won't fall off.

Shell
Manucurist
Shell

Try your hand at an opaque, cool-toned off-white that perfectly mimics a seashell.

A post shared by San Antonio Nails (@lacquerie.sa)

cotebeauty,

Côte
French Blue

This baby blue adds a pop of color and makes for the perfect base of a sardine's body.

Silver Disco - Nail Polish
Le Mini Macaron
Silver Disco

This silvery glitter mimics the scales of a fish.

A post shared by Alison • nailsbyalsn (@nailsbyalsn)

apresnail,

Aprés Nail
Resting Beach Face 242

This Aprés shade in Resting Beach Face 242 gives an ode to the Mediterranean's clear blue waters.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis

For the base of the play on the French tip, keep it basic with this semi-sheer pink.

Fun & Fruity

From zesty oranges to citrusy lemons and ceramic tile motifs pulled straight from a Positano villa, this fruit-inspired nail set reads a long, lazy summer spent on the Amalfi coast.

A post shared by Jemma Grant | Nail Tech (@biab.byjem_)

Color Dept, Morning Squeeze
Color Dept
Morning Squeeze

This shade, aptly named Morning Squeeze, is a delicious and citrusy-looking color.

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish - Chip-Resistant, Non-Toxic, Conditions & Hydrates Nails | Glossy Hot Pink, Berry Punch, .40 Fl Oz
Londontown
Berry Punch

This bright pink will make a great shade for the stripes and complements the orange tones.

A post shared by Jamie Kay Gall (@paintedprettyfargo)

Les Mains Hermès - Nail Polish, Limited Edition
Hermès
Jaune Pollen

This bright shade takes just one swipe to deliver a color reminiscent of the lemons in Amalfi.

Nail Reformation, Lemon Twist
Nail Reformation
Lemon Twist

These press-on nails mix it up with two accent nails filled with lemon motifs.

A post shared by 𝕂𝕖𝕤𝕒𝕟𝕘 𝕘𝕦𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕘 (𝕟𝕒𝕚𝕝 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥) (@kesangthenailartist)

target,

Olive & June
Puffy Fruits Press-Ons

Don't have the skills to paint full-on fruit decals? Easy, pop on these press-on nails from Olive & June. Not only are they quick to apply, but they're also incredibly long-lasting.

Deco Beauty Fruit Salad Nail Stickers - Trendy, Long-Lasting Nail Art Decals – Easy Diy Application for Salon-Quality Manicures
Deco Beauty
Fruit Salad Nail Stickers

Play up a basic polish with nail fruit stickers—just make to seal it all in with a top coat.

A post shared by CATT 🐈‍⬛ (@clawsxcatt)

Fulinjoy 5pcs Dotting Pens With 3 Pcs Nail Painting Brushes, Nail Art Design Tools
Fulinjoy
Nail Painting Brushes

Create dots, swipes, and swirls with this seven-piece nail art set.

Cobalt Klein
Chillhouse
Cobalt Klein

The blues in Italy's ceramic tiles are a pretty perfect match to the Chillhouse Cobalt Klein.

Aperitivo Hour

Consider this the delicious side of the nail trend: a love letter to aperitivo culture, this set takes its cues from the Italian table. Aperol Spritz-inspired shades, cocktail-garnish accents, and even full-on pasta decals.

A post shared by Alex Furst (@pepper.holidays)

Pacifica Natural Nail Polish Top Coat – Bio Glitter Translucent Purple Topper- Plant Based, Non-Toxic & Clinically Tested - Glossy, Chip-Resistant, Clean Beauty, Dermatologist Approved, Celestial
Pacifica
Celestial

These sheer polish with varying-sized glitter makes for a fun base coat on any pasta or aperitivo nail art.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Ovni

Chanel's Ovni, a pale yellow-cream, looks like pasta to me.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)

Opi Nail Lacquer - Silicon Valley Girl 0.5 Oz - #nls004
OPI
Silicon Valley Girl

If you're looking to do less nail art, consider channeling Aperol with this minimal ombre effect using a spritz-colored orange.

OPI, Take a Vow
OPI
Take a Vow

Nail artist, Iram Shelton used Take a Vow by OPI to blend the orange.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)

Blues + Greens Nail Polish - Butler Please
Essie
Win Me Over

The easiest way to DIY this trend? Use a Q-tip or nail brush to draw an oval-shaped design with this green and finish with a dot of red on one end. And voila! You've made a simple olive.

Dnd Dc Gel Polish Set, Sheer Collection, Uv/led Gel Polish and Air Dry Nail Lacquer, Matching Chip-Free Polish Duo, 2439 Milky White, 0.5 Fl Oz
DND
Milky White

A milky semi-sheer polish as a base will keep the design chic and minimal.

A post shared by Julieee 🤗 | Toronto Nail Artist (@julie.naillery)

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Starry Chrome Topper, 0.4 Oz
Londontown
Starry Chrome Topper

This topped can be applied on any color to add a bit of a chrome effect.

Aperol Spritz
Ersa Nails
Aperol Spritz

Why attempt to paint your own Aperol Spritz nails when Aperol Spritz press-ons already exist?

Old-School Glamour

Call this next iteration Italian glamour with range. From Carmella Soprano's iconic manicure (hello, squared-off thick French tips) to glossy and bright Italian It Girl reds, and Milan glitz channeled through bejeweled gems, this is one for those who want a little extra zhuzh.

A post shared by ✯𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢 | 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@clawedbymeli)

Apès Nail, French Manicure Gel Bottle Edition in French White
Après Nail
French Manicure Gel Bottle Edition in French White

The opacity of this white, alongside the shape and size of the brush, makes this polish my go-to for French tips.

Chiffon
Cirque Colors
Chiffon

Instead of my typical French manicure base, I've opted for this jelly pink lately and love the look even more.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

Barely There
Static Nails
Barely There

Aptly named, this polish is the minimal nude that everyone and every skin tone needs in their life.

Hinzic 510pcs Rhinestones Nail Art Charm, Flatback Gems Colorful Crystal Glass Jewel Valentine Face Clothes Shoes Decor Bead, Mini Diamond Heart Round Geometric for Crafts Acrylic Nail Supplies
Hinzic
Nail Art Charms

Varying styles of rhinestones will channel these fun, bedazzled nails.

A post shared by LOLA’S BEAUTY (@lolasbeautyuk)

cotebeauty,

Côte Beauty
Candy Apple Red

Ah, have you ever seen such a stunning shade of red? Côte's Candy Apple is basically an ode to Monica Bellucci.

Anémone
Manucurist
Anémone

A slightly deeper cherry red than the aforementioned, this shade is just a bit moodier.

A post shared by 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐲-𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 🤍 (@by.lucyrose)

Tortoise Shell
Static Nails
Tortoise Shell

These press-ons look so natural in their shape and length, and they have such a realistic-looking tortoise design.

A La Taza
Chillhouse
A La Taza

Love the moodier colors of tortoise shell but want a more minimalist look? Opt for a rich chocolate brown.

A post shared by Courtney (@paintedbycourtney)

Bejeweled Press-On Nails
PaintLab
Bejeweled Press-On Nails

Combine French tips and gems with these press-ons from Paintlab.

Kiara Sky Nail Art - Rhinestones - Silver Dollar
Kiara Sky
Rhinestones

Kiara Sky's flat-back rhinestones are the perfect way to glam up any nail shade.

What Are Italian Summer Nails?

“Italian summer nails are a trending and nostalgic style that’s been blowing up,” says Nguyen, adding that the look can take on two different, but equally bold aesthetics: “The fun Sicilian summer vibe and the glamorous old school Italian mob wife look.” Nguyen suggests envisioning French tips, Aperol Spritz oranges, hand-drawn lemons, and bright citrus colors alongside whites and pool blues.

How Can I DIY Italian Summer Nails at Home?

In terms of the mob wife core, Nguyen says a classic route is to go with a French design. "Remember, the thicker, the better!" For those who struggle with painting the tip (don't we all?!), a Band-Aid, or a sticker guide made for French tips (they do exist!) makes life much easier.

As for the beachy, fruity iteration, Nguyen suggests adding a lemon or orange on top of the nail. Again, if nail art isn't your greatest strength, grab a few nail stickers. It instantly elevates the manicure, making it look significantly more expensive and detailed.

And when in doubt, grab an Italian-inspired nail polish shade from the list, or if you prefer a more intricate design, invest in some press-ons for a chic and easy summer manicure.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

Nail artist
Priscilla Nguyen

Priscilla is a nail artist and the expert behind the Après Nails Education Program. Aprés had launched a new partnership program for nail schools to affiliate with the brand and Gel-X®, Nguyen began teaching Gel-X® Certification classes, and by the end of the year taught over 10 classes across the country.

Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLEBustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.

