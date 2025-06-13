When a manicure trend coined "Italian summer nails" began to pop off on my feed, it felt less like a passing beauty moment and more like a personal summons. I'm Italian—like grew-up-on-carbonara-and-Sunday-dinners Italian—so much so, that my parents named me after a city in Tuscany. (No, for real, Siena, if you missed the byline.) So yeah, this trend? It literally had my name written all over it.

Depending on which side of social media you land on, Italian summer nails can go one of two ways. On one end, there's the fun, warm weather, Mediterranean side: Amalfi lemons, Venetian sardines, and colors practically pulled straight from a Capri postcard. It's curated for the very aesthetic that comes with the term Euro summer.

Then there's the other take on the trend—the one that feels straight out of a Sopranos episode: square French tips (à la Carmela), cherry reds, and bling-galore. A manicure that wouldn't look out of place accompanied by a stack of gold rings and over-the-top expressive hand gestures. This side once felt flashy, but now takes on a deeply feminine, cool-girl vibe as mob wife core reignites its flame this summer.

So in the name of research (and my personal interests), I did a deep dive: I texted the cousins, tapped nail artist and Après Nail Educator, Priscilla Nguyen, and rounded up the products and polish shades you need to pull it off without actually booking a flight, below.

Coastal Chic

These manis are all about channeling that breezy, sun-soaked Italian coastline. Think starfish, pearlescent finishes, and shell details all set against dreamy Mediterranean ocean blues.

A post shared by clare neeson | nail tech | brow artist | lash tech (@beautyby.clare) A photo posted by on

Essie Ballet Slippers $10 at Ulta Begin with a sheer nude like the classic Ballet Slippers from Essie for the base. Deborah Lippmann Nefertiti $20 at Nordstrom A shimmery, opaque gold glitter like this one will make for the perfect blinged-out starfish.

A post shared by ✨🪩🇲🇽 𝓡𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓷 🇲🇽🪩✨ (@craftedbyaprince) A photo posted by on

Manucurist Navy Blue $14 at Manucurist While I'm no nail artist, I do like to replicate these sea creatures with a deep blue reminiscent of the Mediterranean. OPI Kyoto Pearl $11.99 at Amazon To play up the blue, pop some pearlized polish on a few nails for an extra oomph.

A post shared by ᴇʀɪɴ ᴡᴇʟʟs | ɴᴀɪʟ ᴀʀᴛɪsᴛ ♎︎ (@nailsxerinwells) A photo posted by on

ULTA You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 at Ulta Simply stick a few of these pearl decals on your nails for an easy-to-do coastal chic look. My tip is to apply a teeny tiny dab of nail glue to ensure they won't fall off. Manucurist Shell $14 at Manucurist Try your hand at an opaque, cool-toned off-white that perfectly mimics a seashell.

A post shared by San Antonio Nails (@lacquerie.sa) A photo posted by on

Côte French Blue $18 at Côte This baby blue adds a pop of color and makes for the perfect base of a sardine's body. Le Mini Macaron Silver Disco $10 at Le Mini Macaron This silvery glitter mimics the scales of a fish.

A post shared by Alison • nailsbyalsn (@nailsbyalsn) A photo posted by on

Aprés Nail Resting Beach Face 242 $14.99 at Après This Aprés shade in Resting Beach Face 242 gives an ode to the Mediterranean's clear blue waters. Chanel Le Vernis $33 at Chanel For the base of the play on the French tip, keep it basic with this semi-sheer pink.

Fun & Fruity

From zesty oranges to citrusy lemons and ceramic tile motifs pulled straight from a Positano villa, this fruit-inspired nail set reads a long, lazy summer spent on the Amalfi coast.

A post shared by Jemma Grant | Nail Tech (@biab.byjem_) A photo posted by on

Color Dept Morning Squeeze $10 at Revolve This shade, aptly named Morning Squeeze, is a delicious and citrusy-looking color. Londontown Berry Punch $16 at Amazon This bright pink will make a great shade for the stripes and complements the orange tones.

A post shared by Jamie Kay Gall (@paintedprettyfargo) A photo posted by on

Hermès Jaune Pollen $63 at Nordstrom This bright shade takes just one swipe to deliver a color reminiscent of the lemons in Amalfi. Nail Reformation Lemon Twist $16 at Nail Reformation These press-on nails mix it up with two accent nails filled with lemon motifs.

A post shared by 𝕂𝕖𝕤𝕒𝕟𝕘 𝕘𝕦𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕘 (𝕟𝕒𝕚𝕝 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥) (@kesangthenailartist) A photo posted by on

Olive & June Puffy Fruits Press-Ons $10.79 at Target Don't have the skills to paint full-on fruit decals? Easy, pop on these press-on nails from Olive & June. Not only are they quick to apply, but they're also incredibly long-lasting. Deco Beauty Fruit Salad Nail Stickers $12 at Amazon Play up a basic polish with nail fruit stickers—just make to seal it all in with a top coat.

A post shared by CATT 🐈‍⬛ (@clawsxcatt) A photo posted by on

Fulinjoy Nail Painting Brushes $4.22 at Amzon Create dots, swipes, and swirls with this seven-piece nail art set. Chillhouse Cobalt Klein $12 at Chillhouse The blues in Italy's ceramic tiles are a pretty perfect match to the Chillhouse Cobalt Klein.

Aperitivo Hour

Consider this the delicious side of the nail trend: a love letter to aperitivo culture, this set takes its cues from the Italian table. Aperol Spritz-inspired shades, cocktail-garnish accents, and even full-on pasta decals.

A post shared by Alex Furst (@pepper.holidays) A photo posted by on

Pacifica Celestial $12.19 at Amazon These sheer polish with varying-sized glitter makes for a fun base coat on any pasta or aperitivo nail art. Chanel Ovni $33 at Chanel Chanel's Ovni, a pale yellow-cream, looks like pasta to me.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

OPI Silicon Valley Girl $6.99 at Beyond Polish If you're looking to do less nail art, consider channeling Aperol with this minimal ombre effect using a spritz-colored orange. OPI Take a Vow $11.99 at Amazon Nail artist, Iram Shelton used Take a Vow by OPI to blend the orange.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

Essie Win Me Over $10 at Ulta The easiest way to DIY this trend? Use a Q-tip or nail brush to draw an oval-shaped design with this green and finish with a dot of red on one end. And voila! You've made a simple olive. DND Milky White $17 at Amazon A milky semi-sheer polish as a base will keep the design chic and minimal.

A post shared by Julieee 🤗 | Toronto Nail Artist (@julie.naillery) A photo posted by on

Londontown Starry Chrome Topper $16 at Amazon This topped can be applied on any color to add a bit of a chrome effect. Ersa Nails Aperol Spritz $44.99 at Ersa Nails Why attempt to paint your own Aperol Spritz nails when Aperol Spritz press-ons already exist?

Old-School Glamour

Call this next iteration Italian glamour with range. From Carmella Soprano's iconic manicure (hello, squared-off thick French tips) to glossy and bright Italian It Girl reds, and Milan glitz channeled through bejeweled gems, this is one for those who want a little extra zhuzh.

A post shared by ✯𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢 | 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@clawedbymeli) A photo posted by on

Après Nail French Manicure Gel Bottle Edition in French White $14.99 at Beyond Polish The opacity of this white, alongside the shape and size of the brush, makes this polish my go-to for French tips. Cirque Colors Chiffon $12.5 at Cirque Colors Instead of my typical French manicure base, I've opted for this jelly pink lately and love the look even more.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

A post shared by LOLA’S BEAUTY (@lolasbeautyuk) A photo posted by on

Côte Beauty Candy Apple Red $18 at Côte Ah, have you ever seen such a stunning shade of red? Côte's Candy Apple is basically an ode to Monica Bellucci. Manucurist Anémone $14 at us.manucurist.com A slightly deeper cherry red than the aforementioned, this shade is just a bit moodier.

A post shared by 𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐲-𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 🤍 (@by.lucyrose) A photo posted by on

Static Nails Tortoise Shell $18 at Static Nails These press-ons look so natural in their shape and length, and they have such a realistic-looking tortoise design. Chillhouse A La Taza $12 at Chillhouse Love the moodier colors of tortoise shell but want a more minimalist look? Opt for a rich chocolate brown.

A post shared by Courtney (@paintedbycourtney) A photo posted by on

What Are Italian Summer Nails?

“Italian summer nails are a trending and nostalgic style that’s been blowing up,” says Nguyen, adding that the look can take on two different, but equally bold aesthetics: “The fun Sicilian summer vibe and the glamorous old school Italian mob wife look.” Nguyen suggests envisioning French tips, Aperol Spritz oranges, hand-drawn lemons, and bright citrus colors alongside whites and pool blues.

How Can I DIY Italian Summer Nails at Home?

In terms of the mob wife core, Nguyen says a classic route is to go with a French design. "Remember, the thicker, the better!" For those who struggle with painting the tip (don't we all?!), a Band-Aid, or a sticker guide made for French tips (they do exist!) makes life much easier.

As for the beachy, fruity iteration, Nguyen suggests adding a lemon or orange on top of the nail. Again, if nail art isn't your greatest strength, grab a few nail stickers. It instantly elevates the manicure, making it look significantly more expensive and detailed.

And when in doubt, grab an Italian-inspired nail polish shade from the list, or if you prefer a more intricate design, invest in some press-ons for a chic and easy summer manicure.

