Everyone Needs a Bad Bitch Lipstick in Their Makeup Collection
A hot girl summer staple.
I love a colorful lip moment. There is nothing—I repeat, nothing—that can pull me out of a funk and remind me that I am a Bad. Bitch. quite like a really good lipstick. On a practical level, it adds a much-needed pop of pigment to your face, which, for someone like me who has devastatingly pale lips, is essential to liven up the complexion. But also, the energy it imparts as your move through the world is unrivaled. After all, who isn’t going to pause, even briefly, as they take in your stunning pout? I don’t care if it’s your obnoxious neighbor, a cute stranger on the street, your 2 p.m. meeting, or a hot date—everyone will appreciate you wearing your favorite lipstick like a boss.
Now, a Bad Bitch lipstick can come in many shades. Red is, of course, a classic, and definitely a staple in my makeup routine, but an orange, pink, burgundy, or some variation thereof can also work. It all depends on which shade helps you feel like the most alluring, vivacious, sinfully sexy version of yourself. Over the past 11 years of working in beauty, I’ve amassed quite the collection of lippies (seriously, it’s like a tidal wave of lipstick bullets if you don’t open the drawer slowly), which means I’ve found plenty of formulas that not only set the vibe for a day of being my baddest self but also wear comfortably and last with minimal application or wear down to a gorgeous stain.
So, if you’re looking for a new lipstick to channel your inner Bad Bitch, keep reading for my 12 favorite products.
A Rosy Bloom
I’ve always been drawn to a soft, warm rose shade, and when paired with a hydrating glossy finish, the effect is just dewy enough to bounce a little light off your lips—and make you the center of attention.
If you open any bag in my closet, chances are there’s a tube of Chanel Rouge Coco at the bottom. This color is ridiculously pretty, like a just-bitten flush for your lips, and it wears so beautifully for the next few hours. I never worry about harsh fade lines either—it kind of just melts away smoothly.
Come Hither Red
I mean, what makeup lover doesn’t have a killer red lipstick in their collection? And finding the perfect tone for your complexion? Chef’s kiss.
I went all the way to Paris to sample this lipstick when it first launched in 2020. Five years later, I still haven’t found a velvet red to match it. It’s so moisturizing, lasts for hours, and it also has the most gorgeous packaging, which is always a fun thing to show off when you’re out in the world.
I’d say this lipstick is a if you know, you know product but…everybody knows how stellar this formula is. It will not budge, even through a meal with a cute stranger, and you somehow forget it’s even on your lips in the first place—it’s just that comfortable.
A Pop of Pink
Don’t discount a brilliant pink lip when you want to amp up your Bad Bitch energy. It’s bright, it’s seductive, it weeds through anyone who is too intimidated by your bold choices.
Who says that a “clean” makeup brand can’t make a flawless lipstick? I relish the feeling of this formula on my lips, and the brilliant peony pink shade is just divine.
The French know all about a gorgeous lipstick, and good lord this formula lasts forever without cracking. Plus the color is absolutely to die for. Prepare for a ton of positive feedback from everyone who crosses your path when you wear this lippie.
A Seductive Burgundy
If you’ve never tested the waters with a dark burgundy lip, please let me help you see the light. There’s nothing quite like the energy of this moody, unapologetically daring shade.
Mother never misses with the makeup products, and her lipsticks are no exception. This sublimely sexy lippie refuses to fade, even two martinis in with your girlfriends, and it has the ideal lightweight finish with plenty of color payoff.
This is a cult-favorite formula for a reason, and the perfect way to test out a darker lip color without going full throttle right out of the gate. It’s just a comfortable, hydrating formula and the shade is the ideal former emo girl turned chief executive vibe.
Feeling Rusty
Equal parts boho and earthy, a warm, rusty, reddish brown is such a unique twist on the classic red lip. In my opinion, it’s the perfect unexpected accessory for any outfit.
I can’t even look at this lipstick bullet without swooning. This is such a perfect shade of rusty red-brown and I want to wear it everywhere all the time.
A Cheeky Coral
I nominate this shade as the unofficial official color for summer. Everyone looks brighter, more luminous, and ready for a park picnic with friends in their cheekiest cut-off shorts with this lipstick.
I am deeply obsessed with this Sisley formula and probably own every color in the collection at this point. The shiny coral shade is the essence of summer, pure and simple.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
