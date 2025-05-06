I love a colorful lip moment. There is nothing—I repeat, nothing—that can pull me out of a funk and remind me that I am a Bad. Bitch. quite like a really good lipstick. On a practical level, it adds a much-needed pop of pigment to your face, which, for someone like me who has devastatingly pale lips, is essential to liven up the complexion. But also, the energy it imparts as your move through the world is unrivaled. After all, who isn’t going to pause, even briefly, as they take in your stunning pout? I don’t care if it’s your obnoxious neighbor, a cute stranger on the street, your 2 p.m. meeting, or a hot date—everyone will appreciate you wearing your favorite lipstick like a boss.



Now, a Bad Bitch lipstick can come in many shades. Red is, of course, a classic, and definitely a staple in my makeup routine, but an orange, pink, burgundy, or some variation thereof can also work. It all depends on which shade helps you feel like the most alluring, vivacious, sinfully sexy version of yourself. Over the past 11 years of working in beauty, I’ve amassed quite the collection of lippies (seriously, it’s like a tidal wave of lipstick bullets if you don’t open the drawer slowly), which means I’ve found plenty of formulas that not only set the vibe for a day of being my baddest self but also wear comfortably and last with minimal application or wear down to a gorgeous stain.



So, if you’re looking for a new lipstick to channel your inner Bad Bitch, keep reading for my 12 favorite products.

A Rosy Bloom

I’ve always been drawn to a soft, warm rose shade, and when paired with a hydrating glossy finish, the effect is just dewy enough to bounce a little light off your lips—and make you the center of attention.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 90 Jour $50 at Chanel If you open any bag in my closet, chances are there’s a tube of Chanel Rouge Coco at the bottom. This color is ridiculously pretty, like a just-bitten flush for your lips, and it wears so beautifully for the next few hours. I never worry about harsh fade lines either—it kind of just melts away smoothly. Versed Soft Gloss Tinted Lip Serum in Flamingo $11.99 at Target This vitamin E-infused lip serum has no business being this good and this inexpensive. I’m deeply obsessed, and this bold and rosy Flamingo color is pure perfection. I always receive compliments when I swipe it on.

Come Hither Red

Hannah Baxter wearing various shades of red lipstick. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

I mean, what makeup lover doesn’t have a killer red lipstick in their collection? And finding the perfect tone for your complexion? Chef’s kiss.

Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rouge Casaque $69 at Nordstrom I went all the way to Paris to sample this lipstick when it first launched in 2020. Five years later, I still haven’t found a velvet red to match it. It’s so moisturizing, lasts for hours, and it also has the most gorgeous packaging, which is always a fun thing to show off when you’re out in the world. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Dancer $10.99 at Ulta Beauty I’d say this lipstick is a if you know, you know product but…everybody knows how stellar this formula is. It will not budge, even through a meal with a cute stranger, and you somehow forget it’s even on your lips in the first place—it’s just that comfortable.

A Pop of Pink

Don’t discount a brilliant pink lip when you want to amp up your Bad Bitch energy. It’s bright, it’s seductive, it weeds through anyone who is too intimidated by your bold choices.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Hydrating Matte Lipstick in Minx $50 at Sephora Who says that a “clean” makeup brand can’t make a flawless lipstick? I relish the feeling of this formula on my lips, and the brilliant peony pink shade is just divine. Violette_FR Petal Bouche Liquid Longwearing Matte Lipstick in Cœur Infidèle $31 at Sephora The French know all about a gorgeous lipstick, and good lord this formula lasts forever without cracking. Plus the color is absolutely to die for. Prepare for a ton of positive feedback from everyone who crosses your path when you wear this lippie.

A Seductive Burgundy

If you’ve never tested the waters with a dark burgundy lip, please let me help you see the light. There’s nothing quite like the energy of this moody, unapologetically daring shade.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Guinevere $39 at Sephora Mother never misses with the makeup products, and her lipsticks are no exception. This sublimely sexy lippie refuses to fade, even two martinis in with your girlfriends, and it has the ideal lightweight finish with plenty of color payoff. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $25 at Ulta Beauty $21.25 at Amazon $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue This is a cult-favorite formula for a reason, and the perfect way to test out a darker lip color without going full throttle right out of the gate. It’s just a comfortable, hydrating formula and the shade is the ideal former emo girl turned chief executive vibe.

Feeling Rusty

Equal parts boho and earthy, a warm, rusty, reddish brown is such a unique twist on the classic red lip. In my opinion, it’s the perfect unexpected accessory for any outfit.

Dior Rouge Dior Color Couture in 228 Mythique Velvet Finish $49 at Dior I can’t even look at this lipstick bullet without swooning. This is such a perfect shade of rusty red-brown and I want to wear it everywhere all the time. NARS AirMatte Liquid Lip Color in Morocco $28 at Bloomingdale's There is no velvet finish lipstick that can compare to this NARS formula. They set the standard and I will happily wear it forever and ever, preferably in this delicious warm cinnamon shade.

A Cheeky Coral

I nominate this shade as the unofficial official color for summer. Everyone looks brighter, more luminous, and ready for a park picnic with friends in their cheekiest cut-off shorts with this lipstick.

Sisley Paris Phyto Rouge Shine in 30 Sheer Coral $67 at Nordstrom I am deeply obsessed with this Sisley formula and probably own every color in the collection at this point. The shiny coral shade is the essence of summer, pure and simple. L'Oréal Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick in 104 Peach Charm $10.99 at Ulta Beauty Flirty, fab, and preposterously comfortable to wear, this balm-meets-lipstick formula is a must-have in every color, but the peachy tone meets all of your summer makeup needs.

