My favorite time of day happens at precisely 8:35 p.m. EST, when Peacock generously drops a new episode of Love Island USA. Season 7 has been untraditional to say the least—going into the finale (spoiler alert), there is not one closed-off couple. But one thing has stayed the same: the get-ready-with-me room is ripe with beauty inspiration. (I still use Leah Kateb’s under-$40 shower routine.) While I expect full routines to be hitting my TikTok feeds when the girls get their phones back next week, I’ve been tiding myself over by scanning the glam room shelves—and tracking down the most-used products.

Despite the extreme heat and Fiji humidity, Amaya, Iris, Huda, Chelley, Olandria, and infamous host Ariana Madix (I couldn’t help but throw her in there) manage to have hair without frizz, never-oily complexions, and impeccably glossy lips. Want to know their secrets? Shop ahead.

Sweat-Proof Staples

For inquiring minds: Fiji currently has a humidity level of 87 percent. If I found myself sitting under the sun in that heat, my makeup would be a slip-and-slide. But not Madix. The host, who works with makeup artist Krystal Dawn, generously drops her product breakdown on Instagram following every appearance.

MILK MAKEUP Mini Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide $20 at Sephora The lore of this primer precedes it. It has a silky texture, yet still functions like Velcro for your foundation. Coverage lasts through hours of filming, skin stays matte-ish, and nothing separates on the skin. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder $23 at Sephora Ariana is partial to the shade Ube Birthday Cake, which provides a bright and rosy look, but Huda Beauty offers 10 different shades to choose from depending on your skin’s needs. Some blur, others brighten.

All About the Eyes

I haven’t identified Jayden’s eyeliner (yet), but I do know the mascara and concealers the current girls stand by. That’s where having my eyes glued to my TV screen seven hours a week gets me.

Maybelline Colossal Bubble Washable Mascara - Blackest Black $12.99 at Ulta Beauty As I patiently wait for Amaya to drop her false eyelashes routine (I have a sneaky suspicion she likes a little wispy), I can rest easy knowing that I have the scoop on Chelley’s go-to mascara. She’s a Maybelline Colossal Bubble Mascara girl, which is the main reason her lashes are long and never clumpy. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer With Hydrating Medium Coverage $32 at Sephora There’s a handful of under-eye concealers in the mix. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind, which is one my personal favorites, has been spotted on the Big White Table. But per some doom-scrolling on contestants’ past TikToks, I’ve discovered that Huda is partial to NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. It’s a hydrating, lightweight, medium-coverage option that I’ll frankly use as my foundation.

Sexy Little Summer Lips

Making out on camera is a favorite activity for these Islanders. Having soft, smooth, often glossy lips is a hot topic of conversation—and now I know how these girls get ‘em.

Maybelline Lip Plumper Lifter Plump Gloss with Chili Pepper $7.23 at Amazon US I’ve been wearing Blush Blaze all summer long, so I fully understand why it’s a contestant-favorite. It’s a tingly one (there are chili peppers in the formula), but it genuinely plumps my lips so much that I haven’t even thought about getting filler. Kiss New York Professional Lip Liner $8.27 at Amazon US Olandria’s lip combo is a character in its own right this season. She carries her duo with her at all times for easy application. And thanks to a little press pause action, I’ve identified that her go-to liner. I’m not entirely sure on her gloss, but it appears to be NYX Cosmetics Lip Gloss in Brownie Drip.

Frizz-Controlling Hair Care

While I’ve yet to see a single Islander step foot in the pool or ocean, I imagine they do in their downtime. The solution to chlorine-soaked dry strands? A nourishing hair routine packed with hydrating ingredients and essential, strengthening nutrients like ceramides and vitamins.

CeraVe Gentle Hydrating Shampoo $7.62 at Amazon US The key to preventing frizz is ensuring your hair has adequate hydration—that way, the humidity can’t sneak into the hair shaft and cause it to expand. There’s a whole wall of CeraVe Hair to choose from (yes, the brand has shampoo and conditioner now!) in the villa that’s without a doubt being put to good use by the girls (and the boys). Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Anti-Frizz Hair Oil $36 at Sephora A little bit of luxury has entered the villa. This cult-favorite oil adds strengthening vitamins back into the hair, adds a gorgeous shine, and helps control frizz.

Don’t Forget the Stylers

Slicked-back buns and half-up, half-down easy hairstyles take up most of the hair inspiration real estate on the show, but I’m continuously shocked when the girls walk down the steps in with their hair down—and no flyaways or frizz in sight. I’m stealing this routine, ASAP.

MATRIX Styling Controller Gel $24 at Amazon US A few bottles of this guy have been spotted on the makeup stations. A stronghold gel that keeps rogue hairs in place without added crunch, this flake-free formula is the key to a sleek style. BaBylissPRO Flat Iron Hair Straightener $159.99 at Amazon US When Miss Amaya Papaya leaves some layers out of her slick-back, she’s grabbing the Babyliss Pro straightening iron. It’s crafted with titanium plates that promise a silky, smooth, shiny finish. The heat is evenly distributed, allowing for better results in fewer passes.

