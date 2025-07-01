Julia Fox Is Giving Us Next-Level Gothic Glam
I, too, am ready to cosplay as a vampire.
It’s not often that I feel like people embrace the spirit of whimsy and play in everyday life, but Julie Fox continues to show us all why fashion and beauty are a form of art. On June 30, the entrepreneur attended the Marc Jacobs 2026 Show at the New York Public Library, glammed in a very grunge, very dark aesthetic.
Let’s start with the makeup. Her green eyes were striking thanks to a smokey, blown-out burgundy eyeshadow and a thin brow. She upped the ante, opting out of any cheek color, save for a stark contour that emphasized her angular bone structure and complemented her gray, cool-toned lipstick. To pull it all together, she styled her hair in jet-black wet-looking waves. In a few words, Julia Fox is giving gothic glam.
This isn’t the first time that Fox has turned heads with her hair and makeup choices over the past few months. For the Culture Magazine party in New York, she was spotted with a pixie cut, paired with kiss curls that were reminiscent of Betty Boop.
And just a few months earlier, she said she was channelling Ace Ventura after debuting her new DIY haircut on a press run for her film, Presence. Fox isn’t a stranger to calling on beauty to make a statement, and it’s a sentiment that I love to see celebrities subscribe to.
If you, too, want to get in on the artistry, keep reading for the products to help achieve your own gothic glam look at home.
The Colorfix range from Danessa Myricks is a power product because it can be used as a colorful pigment on the lips, cheeks, eyes, and anywhere else really on the face. Get Fox's cool-toned lip using this shade in Quiet Storm, and add a bit of Color Fix in Nude Five on the center of the lips.
