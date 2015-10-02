Meet Your Next K-Beauty Obsession: Cushion Eyeliner
Your cat eyes will never be the same.
By now, you're familiar with the Korean phenomenon of the cushion compact, where you press your finger down on a built-in sponge-like puff that dispenses just the right amount of lightweight foundation. Makes perfect sense in a why-has-no-one-ever-thought-of-that-before way, no?
Yeah well *this* is more of a surprise: cushion eyeliners, the latest Korean beauty innovation everyone's obsessing over. They come in netted pots with a similar sponge-cushion situation, and a single bounce of a tapered brush provides a precise amount of a specially-formulated elixir.
The fluid is super concentrated, but it glides on much smoother than a felt-tip pen. What's more is that rich liquidy pigment delivers an ultra-matte finish that holds up like a gel, while also allowing for razor-sharp precision. So yes, you'll have to master your brush strokes, but it will give you absolute freedom for experimenting with your feline flick.
As far as are our go-to pots, we love K-Beauty staple Banila Co Eye Love Cushion Gel Eyeliner, which comes in fall-friendly hues like black, brown, khaki, or burgundy. But since summer, Stila's new Got Inked Cushion Eyeliner has been in constant rotation. Available at your local Sephora, it comes in six matte and metallic shades—the latter of which we're getting locked and loaded for our Halloween statement eyes.
1. Stila Got Inked Cushion Eye Liner, $28; sephora.com.
2. Banila Co Eye Love Cushion Gel Eyeliner, $17.99; amazon.com.
Follow Marie Claire on Instagram for the latest celeb news, pretty pics, funny stuff, and an insider POV.
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Jacob Elordi called the new season "insane."
By Neha Prakash •
-
60 Gifts for Mom She'll Truly Love
From creature comforts to luxe indulgences.
By Sara Holzman •
-
21 Gifts for Your Boss So Good, You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself
I'm the CEO now.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
25 Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Pucker up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
The 21 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
Because we'll never grow up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
How to Wear Eye Makeup Underneath Glasses, According to Experts
And why you should avoid a smokey eye.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
14 Creams for Eczema on Your Face That Nourish and Soothe
...and they're all available at the drugstore.
By Jenny Hollander •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
18 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work, According to Experts
You've got time and hair, we've got dermatologist-vetted suggestions.
By Maya Allen •
-
25 Curly Hair Products for Every Hair Type
Say it with me: My curls will thrive this year.
By Tatjana Freund •