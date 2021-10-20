I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that mascara was one of the first makeup products I was ever allowed to wear. I would marvel at my mom and grandmother getting ready, inching my grubby little hands towards the frosty eyeshadows that were favorites of the early 2000s (shout-out to that comeback). When I finally got my hands on a tube of mascara, so graciously given to me by my grandmother, I poked myself in the eye almost instantly—but my love for mascara never diminished. Whether you’re a die-hard makeup lover or you’re new to the whole thing, mascara is a staple of every beauty look. It’s the cherry on top of the sundae; it ties everything together.

No matter what lash look you're going for—a wispy natural look or voluminous, glamorous eyes—a mascara that lengthens and doesn't smudge is non-negotiable. Maybe you’ve spent countless hours in Sephora trying to pick the “perfect” mascara from the sea of options, or maybe your tried-and-true favorite is no longer doing it for you. Whatever the reason, we know that with the endless options it can seem like you’ll never find the one. Fortunately, the Marie Claire editors, who have collectively tried thousands of mascaras throughout our mascara-wearing lives, have shared their all-time favorite mascaras. A good mascara can be hard to come by, but we’ve got your back (and lashes) covered with these picks that our editors swear by.

The Designer Option Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara $32.00 at chanel.com "This is my favorite mascara right now because of its perfect stickiness, going on smoothly, but with enough resistance to really let you build up volume. It also tends to stay put, but if there’s any end-of-day smudge, it’s that subtle, sexy, maybe-rolled-out-of-bed touch." —Sally Holmes, Editor In Chief

The Drugstore Favorite Maybelline New York Full 'N Soft Washable Mascara $6.97 at Amazon.com "I discovered this mascara sometime in high school and have never looked back. Just like the name promises, it delivers major volume and length but conditions in the process—doing away with brittle, spider-leg-like lashes and leaving you with a 'my lashes but better' look. All at a drugstore price, might I add."—Neha Prakash, Senior News & Culture Editor

The Glam Lashes Option PAT McGRATH LABS FetishEyes™ Lengthening Mascara $30.00 at Sephora.com "I have been slightly blessed with lashes that take very well to mascara. Unfortunately, my hooded eyes make for an immediate transfer of product on my puffy upper eyelids. However, Dame Pat McGrath has given my lashes (and eyelids) a new look at life with its epic hold and lengthening abilities that cause minimal transferring. Buildability is a must for me, and this formula is light enough to create a fuller lash look, no matter how many layers I put on. Also, the brush itself really helps keep my lashes separated to avoid clumping." —Alexis Gaskin, Freelance Beauty Writer

The Luxury Option Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara $72.00 at Nordstrome.com "This Chantecaille mascara gives off the appearance of falsies, but without the hassle. There's zero clumping and it's a breeze to take off after a day of wear. While the price point is a bit steep, the splurge is worth it when you break down the price per wear—this tube will last eons." —Sara Hozman, Style Editor

The Larger-Than-Life Favorite Maybelline New York Volum' Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara $11.95 at Amazon.com "It feels like I've been searching for the perfect mascara since birth, but I think I've finally landed on a keeper: Maybelline's Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara. This one gives your lashes volumizing thickness with just one coat (yes, including your bottom lashes!) and the bottle has lasted me for months nearly a year (don't tell our beauty editor!). I'm excited to upgrade to the yellow tube once this one runs out." —Rachel Epstein, Editor

The Vegan One Bite Beauty Upswing Full Volume Mascara $19.99 at Amazon $31 at Amazon "There are so many reasons to love this formula from Bite Beauty. Not only is it vegan, but it makes my lashes look like I have falsies on in one swipe. I really love my lashes to look voluminous and long, and this mascara does the trick for me. It also doesn’t clump up when I apply a few coats, which is a huge plus. It’s one of the only formulas that doesn’t smudge throughout the day or leave residue behind after I take it off at night. A true 10/10." —Julia Marzovilla, Freelance Writer

The Cake Pan Option Bésame Cosmetics Bésame Cake Mascara $28.00 at besamecosmetics.com "There is something so pleasing about using a cake mascara, and the dedication of founder & cosmetic historian Gabriela Hernandez add to the overall experience when you realize the history behind this piece of makeup. At first, I found it to be a bit difficult to use, but once I found the right brush (thank you to the Borboleta Fluff Up Lash Wand), using the product was a breeze and really helped me when wanting to create simple everyday looks with individualized lash definition. I'm obsessed with using the cake mascara specifically on my lower lashes thanks to the controlled and personalized feel depending on the brush used." —AG

The Everyday Option Lancôme Dèfinicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara $28.00 at Sephora.com "I have long, downward-facing lashes—they've been described as 'llama eyelashes'—and most mascaras clump my lashes together and get in the way of my field of vision. I swear by Lancôme mascaras and used the Hypnôse for years, but for a more pared-down, everyday look, I prefer the Dèfinicil mascara. It's perfect for combing out my lashes and adding clean, natural-looking length to my existing lashes, no matter how many layers I apply, and it never, ever smudges."—Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Iconic Wand Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara $24.00 at ulta.com "I’ve tried dozens of mascaras, but I always come back to Benefit’s Roller Lash. I love the brush’s two modes/sides—one curls the lashes and one adds length, all with very little clumping." —Iris Goldsztajn, Freelance Writer