We get it: Applying eyeshadow can be hard. There's a lot of blending involved, and a lot of pondering about which shades and textures suit you. But that's why palettes are so fun—you don't have to choose just one color or one texture, you get them all! But with so many brands putting out so many eyeshadows, picking the one that's right for you can be a challenge. From office-appropriate to rave-ready, there's a lot to consider before pulling out your wallet.

Yes, the aesthetic appeal of eyeshadow palettes is undeniable. I mean, that cornucopia of colors nestled between a compact is basically makeup porn. But you can't let yourself get sucked into temptation without thinking hard about it, and it's a beauty investment worth mulling over. Buying a palette is like getting into a relationship—it’s a big commitment! Have you ever shelled out $100 on a palette only to use two shades from it? Same, and there's almost nothing worse.

To make sure your dedication doesn’t go to waste, we scoped out the market to find the most eligible palette bachelors, from old-school favorites to brand new launches. From powerful pigments to wearable colors, these goodies passed all the tests to come out as MC’s most worthy investments. Go forth and blend.

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette $44.00 at urbandecay.com Beauty lovers everywhere mourned when Urban Decay announced the discontinuation of their iconic Naked palette. Fortunately, this gem came along to appease our sorrows. Their "reloaded" palette comes with the same versatile shade selection that we know and adore.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette $22.50 at sephora.com Anastasia is the queen of eyeshadow palettes, but this has to be one of their best. There's a gorgeous mixture of rose-gold and nude matte shades, plus a scattering of brighter colors for when you're feeling more adventurous.

TOM FORD Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette $88.00 at sephora.com Sometimes, you just want a pretty, diffused wash of color, and that's exactly what this palette provides. The shadow formulas are superfine, which means easy blending and no snagging.

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette $65 at Sephora $67.99 at Amazon If cool tones aren't your thing, warm up your skin with these bronze, copper, and gold eyeshadow colors. Packed with pigment, these colors suit every skin tone. For a glam smokey eye or a subtle hint of warmth, this palette offers it all.

tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette $39.00 at sephora.com This compact palette brings it back to basics. With metallic, sparkly, and velvety options, it has all you need to contour, highlight, and color your eyes.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette $78.00 at sephora.com I mean...this is a party palette if we've ever seen one. While there are shimmer, satin, and chunky glitter finishes to spare, our favorite shade is Dragonfly: a warm red and blue duo-chrome that gives off the same glint as its namesake's wings.

Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette Eyeshadow Palette $78.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com Louboutin's legendary red-bottomed shoes are iconic, and now, you can have that kind of luxury in your purse, too. Snap one of the glittery refills into the chic studded case depending on your look that day.

HUDA BEAUTY Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette $65.00 at sephora.com The perfect day-to-night palette, the remastered version of Huda's Rose Gold palette has both work-appropriate nudes—with just a hint of shimmer—and metallics perfect for a night out.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette $25.00 at sephora.com There's a lot we would take Queen Rihanna's word on, and makeup is one of those things. Fenty Beauty's palates are as versatile as Riri herself, which is why these mix and match shades can help you create any look you want.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette $29.00 at sephora.com Selena Gomez constantly serves major looks, and you can copy them all with this palette from her own beauty brand. The seven shades have different finishes and textures so you can mix, match, and play, no matter the occasion.

CoverGirl Trunaked Eyeshadow Palette Desert Heat $12.99 at ulta.com This color combo feels like a Palm Springs sunset in a palette. And no what your skin tone or matter you blend them, your look will be fiery and glam.

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Denim $62.00 at sephora.com Every closet needs multiple washes of denim. This palette delivers, from acid wash to classic true blues.

Danessa Myricks Luxe Cream Palette $44.00 at amazon.com Cream shadows are perfect for creating those dewy, watercolor eye looks you see in glossy magazine pages and all over Insta. Use your fingers to warm up the pigments and blend them as you see fit.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam II Mini Eyeshadow Palette $29.00 at ulta.com Whether you're trekking to your favorite outdoor bar or home for the holidays, this compact option has the perfect combo of shades to keep things subtle or draw some attention.

HipDot All the Glitters Palette $16.00 at ulta.com You know those festive strings of lights you drove around your neighborhood to see as a kid? Same vibe here.

Juvia's Place The Warrior III Eyeshadow Palette $20.00 at ulta.com Juvia's Place, renowned for its pigmented eyeshadows, released this palette for the disco queen that lives inside all of us. The color payoff of each shade is unreal, so if you're not afraid to go bold, this palette might have just met the warrior it's ben waiting for.

Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette $100.00 at ulta.com Just like in the kitchen, these shades can be mixed and matched to create the perfect eye-recipe. With nine complimentary shades that come in matte and shimmery formulas, you can whip up a morning cappuccino-appropriate or nightcap-ready look with this palette.

Violet Voss Sakura Blossom Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette $42.00 at sephora.com Enjoy watching cherry blossoms bloom? This palette will take you there. From golds, pinks and reds, this palette definitely has a shade that suits your preferred look. With intense payoff and a range of textures, this 18-shade compact is a game-changer.

UOMA Beauty Allure Black Magic Color Palette $44.00 at ulta.com For those who aren't afraid to make their friends green with envy, this palette might be perfect for you. With one row of matte shadows and another of glistening shimmers, the possibilities are endless with these shades. One thing is certain: With an eye look created with these colors, you'll be the center of attention at every party.