The 10 Best Eyelash Growth Serums to Elevate Your Lashes

Say goodbye to eyelash extensions.

By Bianca Rodriguez
collage of eyelash serum products
Design by Morgan McMullen

As someone who has approximately seven eyelashes that all point toward my chin, I can only dream of one day growing two broom heads from my lids that are so sturdy, so thick, that when I blink, there's a gust of wind. I'm not giving up yet. Sure, there are amazing mascaras out there, but sometimes—well, actually, all the time—your lashes are begging for some TLC. Thankfully, because we live in the 21st century, the beauty gods have blessed us with a kind of technology only money can buy: eyelash serums.

Yes, you're probably familiar with the serums you love to apply all over your pretty face, but why not take it a step further and show your lashes some love? Lots of people opt for eyelash extensions and falsies, and that's totally OK, but it's nice to let your own girls grow naturally every now and then. From eyelash serums you can use on both your lashes and brows, to formulas that serve as a primer and mascara, shop our 10 favorites, and reap all the beautiful benefits.

Base Mascara Perfecto
Courtesy
Givenchy
$29.00
SHOP IT

This thick primer not only serves as a strong base for your mascara, but as a serum for your lashes. The black fibers of the brush separate and coat your lashes while the white fibers allow for a smooth application. Enriched with natural ingredients, like cotton nectar and soy proteins, your lashes will soon thank you. 

Lash Enhancing Serum
Courtesy
Grande Lash MD
$34.00
SHOP IT

This cruelty-free formula means business. It's jam-packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids built to tackle the brittlest of lashes. Your eyelashes will look like beautiful wings once you hit the three-month mark of this product.

Lash Impact Lash Serum
Courtesy
No7
$9.99
SHOP IT

It can be hard to take a plunge into the beautiful world of serums, but this effective, affordable guy makes the dive worth it. Apply before bed to see darker and fuller lashes (and eyebrows too) in little as eight weeks.

Lashes to Die For Turbo Conditioning Lash Enhancer
Courtesy
Peter Thomas Roth
$85.00
SHOP IT

If you're a proud passenger on the false eyelash trend, this product is a godsend. The key ingredient here is Tahitian plankton extract, which is known for its moisture-binding properties. Use nightly to help strengthen the appearance of your lashes and get them back to pre-falsies status. 

Lash Serum Intense
Courtesy
Lancer Skincare
$150.00
SHOP IT

Trust, this carefully concocted mix of polypeptides, biotin, panthenol, and ever-so-wonderful pumpkin seed extract will get you IG-ready, long lashes in no time. It's also been ophthalmologist tested, so it's safe for contact lens wearers.

Phyto‐Medic Eyelash Enhancer
Courtesy
LashFOOD
$78.00
SHOP IT

Clean beauty is all the rage these days, and after using this 99 percent natural formula, you'll see why. I can't decide if I love this product more because it grants real results in less than a month, or because I actually know the ingredients listed. Either way, both are a win in my book.

Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
Courtesy
DIOR
$29.50
SHOP IT

Layer this primer under mascara to boost the thickness and curl of your lashes, or at night for a deep conditioning treatment. Its unique pure white technology works to get your lashes to a place of optimal health where you've always wanted. Then, after eight weeks, you won't even need the black stuff (a.k.a. mascara).

Lash Accelerator Serum
Courtesy
Rimmel
$7.97
SHOP IT

Here's another drugstore option that can run with the prescription-required crowd. The teeny-tiny applicator is a dreamboat when it comes to coating every lash from root to tip. Also, this serum dries down fast so your eyes won't be wet all night. Have I mentioned it works on brows, too? Talk about that major 2-in-1 action.

Full Lash and Brow Serum
Courtesy
Shiseido
$36.00
SHOP IT

If you've been frowning trying to grow more than eight lashes, meet your next best tool. This arginine-packed potion will not only make your girls grow, but also moisturizes the delicate skin around your eyes. The flocked-tip applicator reaches the small areas between lashes and lash line with ease. Results are promised in eight weeks, but I would argue it takes less than that—it's that good.

Mascara Terrybly Growth Booster
Courtesy
BY TERRY
$48.00
SHOP IT

Sometimes in life, you don't have all the time in the world to give back to your lashes (guilty!). This mascara boosts volume and length while adding definition with the brand's lumicoat care technology. Packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, moisturizing your lashes is now a piece of cake. 

