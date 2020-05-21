As someone who has approximately seven eyelashes that all point toward my chin, I can only dream of one day growing two broom heads from my lids that are so sturdy, so thick, that when I blink, there's a gust of wind. I'm not giving up yet. Sure, there are amazing mascaras out there, but sometimes—well, actually, all the time—your lashes are begging for some TLC. Thankfully, because we live in the 21st century, the beauty gods have blessed us with a kind of technology only money can buy: eyelash serums.

Yes, you're probably familiar with the serums you love to apply all over your pretty face, but why not take it a step further and show your lashes some love? Lots of people opt for eyelash extensions and falsies, and that's totally OK, but it's nice to let your own girls grow naturally every now and then. From eyelash serums you can use on both your lashes and brows, to formulas that serve as a primer and mascara, shop our 10 favorites, and reap all the beautiful benefits.