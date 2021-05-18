It's 2022, which means it's time to normalize facial hair. Growing hair is a natural part of being a human and comes with hormonal changes and the ever-flowing functions of our body. However, if you do choose—emphasis on choose—to remove unwanted hair on your body, you have the right to. There are painless products out there that are specifically designed to remove facial hair from the comfort of your home. And if you're wondering, the age-old myth that your hair will grow back ten times thicker and longer after removing it is still false. New and improved technologies will slow down the cycle of your hair follicles and keep peach fuzz at bay. There are also formulas made for those with sensitive skin that won't cause irritation or breakouts.

Whether you're looking for an at-home wax kit, dermaplaning device, safe shaver, or a hair trimmer, we've rounded up the products that actually work. Nothing lasts forever, meaning unless you're willing to spend your savings on an in-office laser hair removal treatment, your hair will grow back. But these temporary fixes will save you time and money. Ahead, the 13 facial hair removal products Team MC puts our stamp on.

This Hair Removing Cream Glee Facial Hair Removal Cream Kit for Women $6.97 at walmart.com If you spent your youth applying stinging, chemical-scented creams on your body in the hope of removing body hair (spoiler: it didn't work), then you might be familiar with depilatory creams, but you aren't familiar with these results. This works quickly, efficiently, and it smells like delicious melon. What more could you want?

This Coiled Tool Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover $20.00 at ulta.com This might look like a new, hip torture instrument, but it's actually an innovative hair remover, akin to threading but much less difficult to maneuver. The coiled loop grabs on to unwanted hair and pulls it out, with similar effects to waxing but no sticky residue at all.

This Dermaplaning Device Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe Facial Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal $149.00 at sephora.com You're looking at every celeb's red carpet-ready skin secret: the infamous Dermaflash. Dermaplaning is a process that safely removes hair and peach fuzz from your skin. This dermaplaning device also is a pro at sloughing away dead skin cells, removing build-up and buffering your skin to make it look ultra smooth. Your products will absorb and penetrate deeper into the skin, and your makeup will look so luminous.

This Instant Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Instant and Painless Facial Hair Remover $19.99 at ulta.com This sleek little device, which is designed to look like a lipstick, has a sweeping spinning technology that swiftly removes hair from the surface of your skin. It goes as far as to microscopically remove super fine hairs as well, with a built-in light to help guide the process. It's gentle enough to use daily.

This Simple Wax Kit Sally Hansen Wax Strips $8.14 at amazon.com Waxing is still one of the most efficient ways to remove unwanted hair from the root, resulting in longer-lasting results. This kit is super easy to use, doesn't damage the skin, and actually works, even on the fine hairs on the face. Plus, it can also be used on the bikini line for a 2-in-1 experience.

Nad's Facial Wax Strips (Pack of 2) $12.35 at amazon.com Wax strips are one of the easiest ways to strip peach fuzz from your face, and we love that the Nad's variety of hypoallergenic strips are suitable for sensitive skin types.

These Safe Face Shavers Kai Touch N Brow Eyebrow Shavers $5.99 at amazon.com Face shaving for women has gotten a bad rap in the past, since urban legend says you'll just develop thick, stubbly hair like men over time. But beauty titans like Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe were reportedly regular face shavers and even Skin Healthcare Experts founder Kate Somerville swears by dermaplaning with face razors like these. The gathered blades are primed to catch fine hairs and less likely to tug at your skin than a disposable razor.

This Sensitive Skin Cream Avon SSS Fresh and Smooth Facial Hair Removal Cream $9.75 at amazon.com Anyone with sensitive skin knows that hair removal creams can cause rashes and an uncomfortable stinging sensation that no one wants on their upper lip. This cream from Avon works with sensitive skin, not against it, to gently remove hair without causing any damage.

This Thick Hair Remover Olay Smooth Finish Facial Hair Removal Duo $179.99 at amazon.com Ladies with thick or coarse hair know the struggle of finding a product or cream that will actually get them their baby-soft, hairless dreams. This product from Olay is formulated specifically for thick hair. Simply layer on the protecting balm, then the hair removing cream. When you wipe it off, watch all those hairs come with it.

This At-Home Laser Hair Remover Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X $459.00 at triabeauty.com For fans of permanent hairlessness, it might be time to turn to lasers. This tool works just like the lasers at your dermatologists office to target pigment in the hair follicle. But be careful: This tool is not safe for all hair colors or skin tones, so be sure to check out their handy guide before clicking purchase.

This At-Home Wax Kit Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit $25.00 at ulta.com This bright blue wax is hard to miss on your skin, which means you'll never miss a spot. At-home waxing can be a bit scary, but not if you have this cruelty-free, chamomile oil-infused wax—which, should be heated at a low temperature—that's gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. It comes with thorough-as-hell suggestions, so don't worry. Let the waxing games begin!

These Cult-Loved Tweezers Tweezerman Stainless Steel Point Tweezer $12.77 at amazon.com Glamsquad director Kelli Bartlett let Team MC in on an essential brow tweezing tip: the more pointed the tweezer, the less likely you are to rip out way more hairs than you need to. This cult-favorite tweezer features a sharp tip that will painlessly remove teeny tiny hairs in a flash. Anything to avoid an over-plucking disaster, right?