These NYFW Beauty Looks Might Be Better Than the Runway Glam

The backstage beauty at NYFW is certainly up to par—but don’t be fooled into thinking the runway has the upper-hand. While the expertly curated aesthetics that go down the catwalk shape trends for months to come, it’s the industry pros, fashion aficionados, and influencers from around the world that bring another layer of beauty to the fold. Oftentimes, their looks are riskier—more individualistic and representative of personal style. A look at the front row in a fashion show, or even the line outside, provides just as much beauty inspiration.

To make sure we were able to bring the beauty on the New York City streets to you, Marie Claire teamed up with professional photographer Tyler Joe to locate and capture the best hair, makeup, and nail street style looks from New York Fashion Week. From updos adorned artfully with coquettish hair accessories to graphic makeup accented by piercings and braided power ponytails, here are the best beauty looks to grace the New York City streets this week.

Pastel Pink Hair

There's no denying that balletcore beauty was a huge trend this season, with Alice and Olivia, Christian Siriano, and Collina Strada interweaving ribbons, bows, and pearl-appliques into the model's hair. Clearly, NYFW attendees are on-board. Case in point: All the pink hair.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Glossy, Lined Lips

Black lip liner may seem daunting, but with a cherry stain popped in the center of the lips and a gloss over top, it makes for the perfect pout.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Multi-Dimensional Nail Art

Three-dimensional acrylics made their presence known on the runway this season (just look to the La Pointe show's metallic gems), and the look is clearly already being embraced on the streets of NYC. Case in point: These rockstud, pearl and gemstone-embellished sets. It's a fun departure from the more subdued milky nail trends of the month's past.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Side Parts

Side parts are clearly having a resurgence. Not only did they make their presence known at both Proenza and Jason Wu—the early aughts hairstyle was also on NYFW attendees.



(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

(Image credit: Tyler Joe )

Extra-Long Braids

Never have I ever seen more braids go down the runway. We saw power ponytail versions at LaPointe, sculptural braids at Dauphinette, corset-inspired braids at Siriano, and school girl-esque braids at Sandy Laing. On the streets? Extra long braids were the moment. Some spiced up their style with seashell appliques and others interspersed color accents.

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)