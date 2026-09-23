Beauty routines are integral to gettingIn The Mood—not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.
I’ve done enough celebrity interviews to be able to tell when someone is actually a beauty girl. There are a few dead giveaways: one, they introduce me to a product I’ve never heard of (that’s a tricky one); two, product names roll off their tongue with incredible ease; and three, they start pulling random products out of their handbag or bathroom drawer just to show me a creamy formula or application tip in action. Julianne Hough checked every box.
Now I’ve been following Hough’s career for, well, ever. I’ve been watching Dancing With the Starssince the show’s premiere in 2005 and am a loyal TikTok follower. So when I walked into our interview at Zero Bond in New York City last month, I was armed with a list of Very Important Beauty Questions. For starters: how does your skin look so glowy? The answer was Daxxify, fitting given she’s the injectable brand’s latest ambassador. “Daxxify has really made my skin look so much more alive. I’ve looked at other women and been like, how is your skin so glossy? I thought it was hydration, so I was drinking all the water on the planet. But even then, even with glowy makeup, I didn’t feel like I looked alive. It wasn’t until I started using Daxxify that I noticed such a difference.”
Of course, my questions didn’t stop there. We covered all the bases—her makeup routine, bizarre beauty habits, favorite perfume (PSA: it’s one Mariska Hargitay gave her)—over the course of 30 minutes. To find out all her product recs and exactly how Hough gets In the Mood, keep reading.
The first thing that I do is look under the covers, grab my dog Sunny, and pull her up and cuddle her for a good, solid 10 minutes before I even get out of bed. People ned to know this: petting a dog is one of the best things you can do for your nervous system. Then I probably chug a bottle of water before I even get out of bed.
I now have a roommate, which I haven't had since I was 19. It’s me and my bestie Tyler. We'll like text each other and be like, "Morning, do you wanna go grab coffee?" We'll put music on, and I'll make breakfast. It’s actually so nice. It’s kind of amazing; I really think friends should live together.
I’ve been shaving my entire body—like my arms, too—since I was eight because I’m the baby of the family. I’m the youngest of five, and once my sisters were doing it, I was just hairless. I’m a Venus razor girl, and I’ll just switch out the head. I do need to use shaving cream, though, because I have to feel smooth. I don’t wash my hair every day, though.
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I’ll brush my teeth, but then I’ll always have to pee. So I’ll be brushing my teeth while I’m peeing. Is that weird? I feel like that’s very unsexy. I can’t just be brushing my teeth.
I don’t change my fragrance. I’ve been wearing it forever. It’s called Ilary. So Mariska Hargitay is my favorite human on the planet, and when I met her for the first time in 2015, I gave her a hug and was like, whoa, you smell so good. She reached in her bag, grabbed it, and gave it to me. I usually keep two on me for that reason. And then, do you remember that brand, Kai? I use that lotion and oil, too.
Ok well for skincare, I’ve been using Karen Bartov. I love her Advanced Serum and the Booster Peel and Glow Serum. Then, I’m probably reaching for Armani Luminous Silk, Thrive Causmetrics Mascara, and the Rodan & Fields Lash Serum. My eyelashes are insane now. I’ve tried serums in the past and they never worked. This didn’t change the color of my eyes either or anything like that. I laminate my brows. I actually changed the shape of my eyebrows to be more like Gracie Abrams vibes. I want there to be speculation that I got a brow lift. Between that and Daxxify, I feel like it changed the shape of my face a bit.
I love Patrick Ta—I use his Body Glow on my face, and then his matte eyeshadows. I’m a closeted hair and makeup artist for sure.
I’m very specific with my team about what I like and what I don’t. I mean, me and Riawna [Capri] have been best friends since we were 19. We’re like sisters, so I’ll be like, That piece is too flat. This one is too fluffed up. I’ve used Joico shampoo and conditioner for a really long time. I’ve also used Seven Seconds, which is Riawna’s product that she did with inCommon, forever. It’s like a magic mist. Oribe is a great textuizing spray and I also really like their wax spray; it’s really great for the bottoms of short hair.
I’ve had a bob since 2024, but this is my most Julianne hair. If Warhol still existed, this is how he would paint me, you know what I mean? I’m identifiable by my hair—and I know that. I’ll wash my hair and tuck it behind my ear into a shape that I like and pull up the root. I’ll let it dry a bit and I’ll put the hair dryer on it quickly to give it some good volume. I’ll tweak it with a flat iron afterward, but I really like when there’s a swoop at the front.
I normally do gel that’s a nude, milky color. I really like natural. I always do Russian manicures. They’re the best thing ever. On my toes though, I really like red. There’s something hot about a woman with red nails just feeling her power.
I don't have an extensive routine, but I have to wash my face. I don't care what time of night it is. Especially living in New York, it's an absolute must. You have got to shower and you have got to wash your face. I’m a hairless clean freak who brushes her teeth while peeing.
I look back at my younger self and I’m like, you really had no idea. You’re so cute. I think it’s fun to look back and see the curiosity that I had. It’s just cool to see your own evolution, you know? I plan on staying curious and always being hungry to learn.
Probably using oil in the shower when you’re shaving.
Shop Julianne's Routine
Ilary
Mini "try Me" Roll On
INCOMMON Beauty
Magic Myst 4-In-1
Joico
Defy Damage Protective Shampoo
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Liquid Foundation
Oribe
Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax for Texture
Keren Bartov
Advanced Skin Serum
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Balm - She's Glossy
RODAN + FIELDS
Lash Boost Serum
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.