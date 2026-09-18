Meet 'The Traitors: New Blood' Cast: Your Guide to the Civilian Players

NBC and Peacock's reality-TV phenomenon is back—and has several twists up its sleeve.

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Host Alan Cumming wears armor and a cape while standing amid cloaked figures with gold masks in a cloud of blue smoke, in NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;
(Image credit: Euan Cherry/NBC)

Calling all Traitors fans—our favorite game of social deception is back early! As we wait for the next star-studded celebrity season, NBC has tapped into the franchise's British roots with the first American non-celebrity season, titled The Traitors: New Blood.

The new spinoff—once again hosted by Alan Cumming and airing through November 19—tests its cast's capacity for bargaining and backstabbing through several exciting twists, including new civilian Accomplices(!) for the Traitors. The lucky contestants vying for up to $250,000 range from everyday healthcare workers, teachers, and realtors to semi-famous podcasters and content creators. Wherever you land on the debate over whether someone with 1 million IG followers counts as a "normie," you can't deny this cast has some great potential for a good Traitors season.

Niyyah Bilal Hayes, Katie Fites, Madeline Kostopulos, Abby Lee, Michael Foote, and Ben McDonnell stand in a Scottish castle&#039;s dining room at breakfast, in NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

Some of the Traitors: New Blood cast at breakfast, from left: Niyyah Hayes, Katie Fites, Madeline Kostopulos, Abby Lee, Michael Foote, and Ben McDonnell.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/NBC)

Read on for everything you need to know about the inaugural cast of The Traitors: New Blood, from their game plans for the castle to their initial assignments of Traitor or Faithful.

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Abbey Benjamin

The cast portrait for Abbey Benjamin from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @abbeybenj

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 37

Hometown: Mangham, Louisiana

Occupation: Nurse

Game Plan: "I love people, and I think that in the game of Traitors, where trust is currency, my biggest strategy is to be myself and to gain as much trust as possible with the Traitors and the Faithful so I'm able to stay until the very end."

Abby Lee

The cast portrait for Abby Lee from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @abbylee_.7

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 29

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

Occupation: Astrophysicist

Game Plan: "My role model is Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, and I would love to play like him. There's a lot of strategies I want to adopt."

Arisa Thomas

The cast portrait for Arisa Thomas from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @arisathegroomer

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 36

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Dog groomer

Game Plan: "I think me working with animals will make people naturally trust me, and that's what I'm banking on. They wouldn't suspect someone like me, who has golden retriever energy, to be a naughty little chihuahua."

Ben McDonnell

The cast portrait for Ben McDonnell from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @mcdonnellben

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 34

Hometown: Granbury, Texas

Occupation: Barrel racer, actor, and podcaster

Game Plan: "I'm gonna go in and probably be the girls' gay best friend, and they're gonna love me. And then the guys, they're gonna see me as an asset. I mean, I'm a 6'3" Sasquatch. So just because I might have designer shoes, I'm ranch-y as shit. So I can go out there...I think I'll be an asset to both sides."

Clyde Moser

The cast portrait for Clyde Moser from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @astoldbyclyde

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 32

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Occupation: Teacher

Game Plan: "My strategy going into this is to be as likable and as friendly as possible, because you want to keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

Jay Vinnedge

The cast portrait for Jay Vinnedge from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @wellroundedphysician

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 36

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Occupation: Physician

Game Plan: "I'm willing to do what it takes to get to the end. I find that when I'm watching other programs, people sometimes don't prioritize winning the way they should, and as somebody who loves things like this show, I can't have that."

Joe Vanella

The cast portrait for Joe Vanella from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @thejoevanella

Affiliation: Traitor

Age: 44

Hometown: Wantagh, New York

Occupation: Funeral director

Game Plan: "I'm everybody's friend until I don't need them. And then that's it. I'm not going to say I don't care about them, but in the show, I'm going to be friendly to everybody...I'll be on their side until the game dictates otherwise."

Katie Fites

The cast portrait for Katie Fites from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @katie.fites

Affiliation: Accomplice

Age: 32

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Occupation: Marketing manager

Game Plan: "I'm going to give them hell. I am ready to do what feels natural. I'm going to trust my gut going into this, and I think that I have the potential to make a really fun environment while also reading people, connecting with people, and then, if necessary, backstabbing people if it saves me."

Kim Daly

The cast portrait for Kim Daily from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @iamkimdaily

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 37

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Lawyer

Game Plan: "This is a game that requires massive amounts of adaptability. Adaptability is my strength. Adaptability is my skill. Once I get to know people, what their motivations are, what drives them, what their reasons are, I want to help them with their reasons as long as it helps me with mine."

Kriste Lewis

The cast portrait for Kriste Lewis from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @kr1ste

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 52

Hometown: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Occupation: Realtor

Game Plan: "I hope that they see kindness. That's the first thing that I want them to see. So whether I'm a Traitor or a Faithful, I'll definitely use my kindness just to get close with the other contestants."

Logan Smith

The cast portrait for Logan Smith from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @realtywithsmitty

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 26

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Occupation: Realtor

Game Plan: "I say all the time, 'I'm a representative of your best interest. I'm not a salesman. I don't sell houses. I make sure that you get what you need.' I know how to negotiate, and I'm really good at getting what I want. So, we'll see if I can relate that to this show or not."

Madeline Kostopulos

The cast portrait for Madeline Kostopulos from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @madelinekostopulos

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Construction manager

Game Plan: "I want them distracted. I want them wondering where I got my outfit, not where I just was."

Mark Zgoda

The cast portrait for Mark Zgoda from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @markzgoda

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 26

Hometown: Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Occupation: Personal trainer

Game Plan: "At some point, you got to step up, and I want to go down guns blazing. I would like to be the person making shots. If it comes down to five or four of us, split the group up and just take home the money."

Michael Foote

The cast portrait for Michael Foote from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @michael_foote__

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 38

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Lawyer, podcaster, and influencer

Game Plan: "I think I'm great at deception and will be excellent in this game, because as a criminal defense attorney, I have to go to court every day and oftentimes represent people who are not innocent. I'm ready to put on that same performance that I have in the courtroom in the castle."

Morgan Cook

The cast portrait for Morgan Cook from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @morganevelyncook

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 30

Hometown: Midland, Michigan

Occupation: Content creator and influencer

Game Plan: "I think I've developed a bit of a knack for deciphering which ones are lying, overconfident manipulators, and which ones are truthful, overconfident manipulators. That's not really something I want the Traitors to be aware of. I would rather everyone just think, 'Morgan is a content creator. She makes videos of herself.' And whatever they want to deduce about my intelligence from that, they are free to do so."

Niyyah Hayes

The cast portrait for Niyyah Hayes from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @niyyahx

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 29

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Occupation: Therapist

Game Plan: "I talk for a living, so one of my strategies is going to be to shut up because I tend to talk a lot. I plan to watch and listen and be a chameleon—to be whoever I need to be to get to the end."

Shane Beatty

The cast portrait for Shane Beatty from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @shanebeatty_

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 32

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Occupation: Ironworker

Game Plan: "I'm thinking that introducing new names to a conversation might be the smartest move. I'm looking to just play my own game, but I don't want to piggyback off of too many people. I want to separate myself from the crowd a little bit."

Sherry Kuehl

The cast portrait for Sherry Kuehl from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @snarky.in.the.suburbs

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 65

Hometown: Leawood, Kansas

Occupation: Writer and influencer

Game Plan: "I think one of the best things I have going for me is that I'm an excellent listener. I learned a long time ago: You learn more from listening than talking."

Tomica Adams

The cast portrait for Tomica Adams from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @ladyofthesky

Affiliation: Traitor

Age: 54

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Pilot

Game Plan: "I think being a mother will truly help me be intuitive about what's happening in the game. I think that that's a ninth sense. But then being a pilot, working with so many people and being very in control of things; being able to hold my stress level down will be an advantage for me in this game."

Victor Vollbrechthausen

The cast portrait for Victor Vollbrechthausen from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @victorvoll

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 26

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Business executive

Game Plan: "I think you have to build a tribe and really have them vouch for you instead of you have to vouch for yourself. I'm gonna—hopefully—find four or five people that are gonna be my shooters, they're gonna be my ride-or-dies, and have them take me to the victory."

Wyatt Gillespie

The cast portrait for Wyatt Gillespie from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @wyatt_gillespie

Affiliation: Faithful

Age: 26

Hometown: Ligonier, Pennsylvania

Occupation: Designer

Game Plan: "I think I plan to play a little bit dumb and run circles around people when they underestimate me because I will just over-deliver at the end."

Xavier Scruggs

The cast portrait for Xavier Scruggs from NBC&#039;s &#039;The Traitors: New Blood.&#039;

(Image credit: NBC)

Instagram: @xavierscruggs

Affiliation: Accomplice

Age: 38

Hometown: Wesley Chapel, Florida

Occupation: MLB analyst

Game Plan: "I think that's where playing a long season in Major League Baseball helps you understand, there's going to be certain highs and certain lows, and you have to be strategic about how you're going to use your energy—exude your energy—at the right times."

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.