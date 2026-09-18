The new spinoff—once again hosted by Alan Cumming and airing through November 19—tests its cast's capacity for bargaining and backstabbing through several exciting twists, including new civilian Accomplices(!) for the Traitors. The lucky contestants vying for up to $250,000 range from everyday healthcare workers, teachers, and realtors to semi-famous podcasters and content creators. Wherever you land on the debate over whether someone with 1 million IG followers counts as a "normie," you can't deny this cast has some great potential for a good Traitors season.
Read on for everything you need to know about the inaugural cast of The Traitors: New Blood, from their game plans for the castle to their initial assignments of Traitor or Faithful.
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Occupation: Nurse
Game Plan: "I love people, and I think that in the game of Traitors, where trust is currency, my biggest strategy is to be myself and to gain as much trust as possible with the Traitors and the Faithful so I'm able to stay until the very end."
Game Plan: "I think me working with animals will make people naturally trust me, and that's what I'm banking on. They wouldn't suspect someone like me, who has golden retriever energy, to be a naughty little chihuahua."
Game Plan: "I'm gonna go in and probably be the girls' gay best friend, and they're gonna love me. And then the guys, they're gonna see me as an asset. I mean, I'm a 6'3" Sasquatch. So just because I might have designer shoes, I'm ranch-y as shit. So I can go out there...I think I'll be an asset to both sides."
Game Plan: "I'm willing to do what it takes to get to the end. I find that when I'm watching other programs, people sometimes don't prioritize winning the way they should, and as somebody who loves things like this show, I can't have that."
Game Plan: "I'm everybody's friend until I don't need them. And then that's it. I'm not going to say I don't care about them, but in the show, I'm going to be friendly to everybody...I'll be on their side until the game dictates otherwise."
Game Plan: "I'm going to give them hell. I am ready to do what feels natural. I'm going to trust my gut going into this, and I think that I have the potential to make a really fun environment while also reading people, connecting with people, and then, if necessary, backstabbing people if it saves me."
Game Plan: "This is a game that requires massive amounts of adaptability. Adaptability is my strength. Adaptability is my skill. Once I get to know people, what their motivations are, what drives them, what their reasons are, I want to help them with their reasons as long as it helps me with mine."
Game Plan: "I hope that they see kindness. That's the first thing that I want them to see. So whether I'm a Traitor or a Faithful, I'll definitely use my kindness just to get close with the other contestants."
Game Plan: "I say all the time, 'I'm a representative of your best interest. I'm not a salesman. I don't sell houses. I make sure that you get what you need.' I know how to negotiate, and I'm really good at getting what I want. So, we'll see if I can relate that to this show or not."
Game Plan: "At some point, you got to step up, and I want to go down guns blazing. I would like to be the person making shots. If it comes down to five or four of us, split the group up and just take home the money."
Game Plan: "I think I'm great at deception and will be excellent in this game, because as a criminal defense attorney, I have to go to court every day and oftentimes represent people who are not innocent. I'm ready to put on that same performance that I have in the courtroom in the castle."
Game Plan: "I think I've developed a bit of a knack for deciphering which ones are lying, overconfident manipulators, and which ones are truthful, overconfident manipulators. That's not really something I want the Traitors to be aware of. I would rather everyone just think, 'Morgan is a content creator. She makes videos of herself.' And whatever they want to deduce about my intelligence from that, they are free to do so."
Game Plan: "I talk for a living, so one of my strategies is going to be to shut up because I tend to talk a lot. I plan to watch and listen and be a chameleon—to be whoever I need to be to get to the end."
Game Plan: "I'm thinking that introducing new names to a conversation might be the smartest move. I'm looking to just play my own game, but I don't want to piggyback off of too many people. I want to separate myself from the crowd a little bit."
Game Plan: "I think being a mother will truly help me be intuitive about what's happening in the game. I think that that's a ninth sense. But then being a pilot, working with so many people and being very in control of things; being able to hold my stress level down will be an advantage for me in this game."
Game Plan: "I think you have to build a tribe and really have them vouch for you instead of you have to vouch for yourself. I'm gonna—hopefully—find four or five people that are gonna be my shooters, they're gonna be my ride-or-dies, and have them take me to the victory."
Game Plan: "I think that's where playing a long season in Major League Baseball helps you understand, there's going to be certain highs and certain lows, and you have to be strategic about how you're going to use your energy—exude your energy—at the right times."
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.