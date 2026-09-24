If you know me, you know that I don’t mess around when it comes to my space. I like my 500-square-foot studio to look and smell like a fancy Parisian hotel room. I have luxury candles burning every night and a large assortment of reed diffusers that I flip like clockwork every Sunday. I’ve put a lot of time, effort, and money into curating the energy of my small space. Maybe it’s counterintuitive, but I like to feel like a VIP guest in my own home. As a result, I have become bizarrely passionate about little things like laundry detergent, surface cleaners, and most notably, hand soap. My latest obsession, a Cashmere Musk-scented hand wash and balm duo, is the brainchild of sister brands Oak Essentials and Jenni Kayne.
I actually have two sets—one for my bathroom, one for my kitchen—and have already made the executive decision that this duo will be my housewarming gift for anyone and everyone I know moving into a new apartment here on out. The smell is delicious (more on that in a bit), the formulas are equal parts elevated and luxurious, and the heavy glass bottles are absolutely breathtaking. Yes, I really do get this excited about hand soap. And balm!
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Oak Essentials
Oak Essentials X Jenni Kayne Hand Wash & Balm Set
What Does the Oak Essentials X Jenni Kayne Hand Wash and Balm Duo Feel and Smell Like?
I’m the first to admit that there are plenty of gorgeous hand soaps out there: Loewe Tomato Leaves, Salt and Stone Lily & Yuzu, and Flamingo Estate Jasmine Damask all have real estate in my home. But this set is in a league of its own. For starters, they come as a package deal, and nothing screams “I’m at a five-star hotel” like matching hand soap and lotion.
The soap has a particularly noteworthy foam. It bubbles up quickly and washes away just as seamlessly. The formula is hydrating by design, with coconut probiotics and vitamin B5, both of which pull in moisture and support a healthy skin barrier. I’m someone who washes my hands approximately 90 times a day, so extra hydrators are not only appreciated, but necessary. Then, there’s the fragrance of it all. If you’ve smelled Jenni Kayne’s Santo Wood Eau de Parfum then you know around what to expect. If not? It’s a warm, cozy, and instantly soothing blend of warm musk, earthy vetiver, and a hint of lavender.
Now, we move onto the balm. It carries the same scent, just slightly less concentrated, housed in a thick and nourishing cream. Mango butter is the star—it’s rich in fatty acids and incredibly moisturizing but is known for rubbing in quickly and not leaving a greasy feel behind. I’m religious about using a pump every time I wash my hands so they don’t get dried out—especially with fall officially here.
Is the Oak Essentials X Jenni Kayne Hand Wash and Balm Duo Worth It?
I’m well aware that $79 for a hand wash and lotion is steep. But I’m a big proponent of indulging in little luxuries. Hear me out: you’re going to use the wash at least seven times a day—and if you’re religious about using the lotion directly after, you’ll avoid dry, winter hands. The bottles practically double as home decor, and every time I look at them, they spark joy. But it’s not just for me—any time someone visits my apartment, they can’t help but comment on my chic bathroom soap. Now I just need to get the matching candle and fragrance, and I’ll have a full Cashmere Musk home.
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