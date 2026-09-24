Ahh, Milan Fashion Week, arguably the most glamorous installment of the fashion month calendar. Honestly, whenever I'm in need of beauty inspiration to knock me out of my minimalist, Brooklyn girly rut, I always look to the Italians. Whether an editor who has traveled across the world to attend shows like Prada, Gucci, Max Mara, and Armani or a local hopping between designers, MFW S/S '27 is serving up plenty of stunning street style beauty looks. The week is also proving that despite the revival of long hair, particularly in the States, the bob and lob are not going anywhere anytime soon. Red hair is also cementing its place as a fashion girl favorite, while unexpected hues like green and pink make their stylish presence known.
For more Milan Fashion Week street style beauty looks, keep scrolling.
Ferrari Red Lips
Razor Sharp
Sleek Chignon
Green with Envy
Half Braid, All Style
Mega Mermaid
Platinum Pixie
Go Fish
Take a Dip
Barrette Bling
Going Green
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Gray
Kiss and Make Up
Do the (French) Twist
Stuck in the Middle with You
Lovely Lob
Cherry Cola Chic
Perfectly Pixie
Bang Up Job
Ruby Toes
Flip Twist Pony
Curl Up and Glow
Make It Micro
Up, Up, Updo
Cool Girl Cooper
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.