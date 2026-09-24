The Best Milan Fashion Week S/S '27 Beauty Street Style Looks Are All About Bobs, Blowouts, and Rosy Lips

Italian glamour at its finest.

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a collage of five women with stylish outfits and glamorous hair and makeup
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Ahh, Milan Fashion Week, arguably the most glamorous installment of the fashion month calendar. Honestly, whenever I'm in need of beauty inspiration to knock me out of my minimalist, Brooklyn girly rut, I always look to the Italians. Whether an editor who has traveled across the world to attend shows like Prada, Gucci, Max Mara, and Armani or a local hopping between designers, MFW S/S '27 is serving up plenty of stunning street style beauty looks. The week is also proving that despite the revival of long hair, particularly in the States, the bob and lob are not going anywhere anytime soon. Red hair is also cementing its place as a fashion girl favorite, while unexpected hues like green and pink make their stylish presence known.

For more Milan Fashion Week street style beauty looks, keep scrolling.

Ferrari Red Lips

a woman with dark brown hair and red lipstick in a black blazer

When in Milan, you must do as the Italians do and break out your best red lipstick.

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Razor Sharp

an asian woman with a blunt red bob and blue sweater

A burgundy blunt cut bob is the perfect fall accessory in my opinion.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sleek Chignon

a black woman with a bun in a tweed outfit

Although low, loose ponytails are having a moment, you still can't go wrong with a sleek and chic bun.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Green with Envy

a white woman with a blonde bob and yellow coat with green eyeshadow

I adore an unexpected pop of color on the eye, and this kelly green shadow is one of my favorite looks in Milan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Half Braid, All Style

the back of a woman with a half-up half-down braid hairstyle

The half-up, half-down style looks particularly romantic with a braid on top.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Mega Mermaid

an older asian woman in a sheer black dress with wavy brown hair

Long, beachy waves are in the middle of their comeback arc, and this attendee nailed the assignment.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Platinum Pixie

a black woman with a blonde pixie cut in a gray sweater

Who says roots can't be ridiculously chic? I'm all over this platinum, rooty pixie cut moment.

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Go Fish

the back of a woman&#039;s body with a long fishtail braid and a tan coat

Wow, the length of this fishtail braid is so dramatically extra, I'm obsessed.

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Take a Dip

a woman in a white lace shirt and jeans on the street in milan

My millennial heart is deceased over these red dip-dye ends. Hello, 2002, I see you, and I honor you.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Barrette Bling

a white woman with a pink hair clip in her blonde ponytail from the back

There's nothing better than throwing your hair up into a ponytail with a crystal-embellished barrette.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Going Green

a white woman with green hair in a tan jacket

More green! More dip-dyed ends! And matching it all to the coat AND the phone case? Perfection.

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Gorgeous, Gorgeous Gray

a woman with curly gray hair in a black shirt and brown skirt

The volume, the silver, the bold brows—this whole aura is simply divine.

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Kiss and Make Up

an asian woman in a pink knit top with a black kiss curl

The red carpet saw plenty of kiss curl hairstyles this year, so I love seeing the look make it into the fashion month space.

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Do the (French) Twist

a white woman from the back with blonde hair in a french twist and tweed coat

Long-haired beauties, this hairstyle is for you. A classic French twist is pure elegance.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stuck in the Middle with You

an asian woman with a brown bob in a green knit tank top and skirt

The middle part bob isn't going anywhere, my friends. Just look how chic this is for the upcoming season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lovely Lob

a white woman with a brunette lob in a striped sweater and midi skirt

If an ear-grazing bob is too short for you, don't forget about the shoulder-skimming bob. It's a timeless look for a reason.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cherry Cola Chic

an asian woman with a short red bob in a red skirt and blue shirt

I think cherry cola red hair is making a strong case to become the hottest shade for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Perfectly Pixie

a blonde woman with a pixie cut in a pink shirt

A golden pixie for the ages, I love the pairing with the rosy red lip and cherub pink cheeks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bang Up Job

an asian woman with a red bob wearing a knit red scarf

Blunt bangs have never looked better than with this ultra-shiny bob and raven red color.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ruby Toes

a close up of a woman&#039;s gold high heels and red pedicure

Just because fall is here doesn't mean you have to abandon your favorite pedicure shades. I'm partial to this tomato red hue.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Flip Twist Pony

the back of a white woman in a white dress with a blonde ponytail

Add some twisted elements to your voluminous pony to update the look for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Curl Up and Glow

a black woman with voluminous curls in a black jacket

It doesn't get much better than a fresh-faced complexion and voluminous spiral curls.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Make It Micro

a woman with a black micro-bob holding a black leather purse

Perhaps the boldest bob style of fashion month, the micro bob and baby bangs look is for the true beauty mavens.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Up, Up, Updo

a woman in a white top, black jacket and skirt with a brunette updo

The updo is everywhere this season, and not just for evening events. Try out the glamorous look for bit of tension with your daytime outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Cool Girl Cooper

a white woman with red hair billowing in front of her face in a red jacket

This radiant copper shade was made for a fall hair makeover, and the bouncy blowout is the perfect styling choice.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.