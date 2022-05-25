Worth It: Sisley-Paris Ombre Éclat Liquide

Welcome back to Worth It, a breakdown of the new beauty products we’ve tested and adored: We're talking that drain-it-to-the-bottom-and-tell-your-friends-you’ve-found-The-One kind of love. If it's featured here, consider this permission to splurge. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without, and catch up on the latest Worth It breakdown here .

The Promise

French luxury brand Sisley-Paris is known for their plant-based makeup and skincare. They've already achieved a devoted following with their anti-aging products and subtle lip rouges, and now they're taking a dive into the world of eyeshadow with their new Ombre Éclat Liquide liquid eyeshadows. The collection of shades includes formulas with both satin and matte finishes, so you can go glam or keep it subtle for a day at the office. In line with the rest of their products, Sisley's chemists worked to make a lightweight formula that can be applied easily and comfortably.

Why I'm Obsessed

I have a medium skin tone, so I need intensely pigmented eyeshadows that shine through my deep complexion. But liquid shades aren’t typically on my radar because they’re usually so thick it's impossible to tone them down for an everyday look. Sisley-Paris’s Ombre Éclat Liquide ($58), however, strikes the perfect balance of high pigmentation and subtlety.

The shadows come in both satin and matte finishes, and each of the six shades can be worn alone, or layered with other eyeshadows to create a customized look.

While I loved the rich shades, it was the longevity that really hooked me. I work long hours, so I look for lightweight products that won't drip down my face or look cakey while commuting. This liquid eyeshadow blends seamlessly into my skin, absorbing like a high-quality lotion, and at the end of the day, it doesn't crease on my eyelids.

I opt for combining the bronze and pink shades in satiny finishes if I'm ready to hit the town. It’s the perfect addition to my makeup bag.