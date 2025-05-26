If you met me anywhere between 2016 and 2019, you know how much I despised lip gloss . In an era where matte, transfer-proof formulas reigned supreme, wearing a product that was the exact opposite felt like banishing myself to a world of sensory overload.

But almost a full decade later, I can admit that I've had a change of heart when it comes to lip glosses. Over the years, I’ve found some incredible formulas that not only make my lips look like latex, but also leave my lips feeling nourished and moisturized. I’ve seen the light, and now my gloss collection rivals (and is likely bigger) than my lipstick drawer, which contains well over 100 products.



That being said, I’ve tried practically every formula on the market, and it takes quite a special one to really catch my eye and cut through the noise. My reigning favorite has been MAC Cosmetics Lipglass—so you can imagine my surprise when the brand's new Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Lip Gloss dethroned it.

It's steadily become one of my most reached-for lip products over the last few weeks, and I’m ready to wax poetic about this game-changing product that I’m convinced everyone should own. Let’s get into it.

The Formula

Formula-wise, the gloss is rich without feeling sticky. (The latter was a pain point for many users in the original formula.) The shine it adds to a lip combination (or even on its own) looks like you’ve double glossed, sans the extra work of applying two products.

It also feels incredibly nourishing on the lips, thanks in part to key ingredients like jojoba, meadowfoam, and coconut oil . Hydrogenated polyisobutene, a synthetic cosmetic emollient that essentially acts as a lubricant, also helps trap and retain moisture.

The Application

This gloss is packaged in a traditional clear tube and applied using a doe-foot applicator. If you’re familiar with the original Lipglass formulas (the ones with the black tops), this gloss has about two milliliters of extra product—about five milliliters in comparison to the original formula’s 3.1.

It usually takes about two dips (one on the bottom and another on the top) to cover my entire mouth with the amount of shine that I like, but I’ve also noticed that this gloss layers really well without becoming goopy or gathering in the corners of my mouth (this is my personal version of hell).

Ariel Baker testing MAC Lip Glass Air. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Wear Time

The wear time for the MAC Cosmetics Lipglass Air isn’t the longest, especially if you eat something with it on. This is to be expected with a lip gloss, and I have no problems reapplying throughout the day if needed. If I’m using one of the colored shades, even though the shine is the first thing to go, I realize there is usually some stain left behind, especially when using the darker, more pigmented hues. The result is a kiss of color that looks beautiful under a clear gloss or on its own.

The Takeaway

If you’re looking for an easy, throw-on-and-go gloss, then consider your search over because this formula is just that and more. It comes in 10 different shades, from deep browns to baby pinks, and the sheer formula guarantees that there’s a color for every skin tone. This is one of my favorite finds of the year, and I will be stocking up on more colors (Instinct is in my cart as we speak).

Take a look at a few of my other favorite MAC products below.