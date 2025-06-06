If there’s one category in my makeup collection that rivals my stash of lip glosses and blushes, it's highlighter. While most people have long moved on from the 2016 era of blinding shimmer (an era I fully embraced, generously swiping highlighter across my face with zero restraint), I, admittedly, have not. That said, these days, I go for highlighters that are a little more elevated and a lot less disco ball.

Back then, I was all about formulas and shades that left me looking like the Tin Man. Today, the highlighters in my makeup stash are subtler and more skin-like—products that give me the illusion of dewy, healthy skin, without spotlighting every bump or pore. Which brings me to what is arguably my favorite formula of all time: the Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter.

I rarely think of makeup as truly universal, but this one comes incredibly close. The formula works across skin types and tones (yes, there's a shade for everyone), and I even use some as blush toppers—just one example of the formula's versatility. I'll honestly never stop talking about how good these are, and if you've been wanting to try them—or are currently on the fence thanks to the steep price tag—allow me to share all of the reasons why the Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighters are worth it.

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter

The Formula

This highlighter is a cream formula, but it glides on more like a powder. The texture is dense—so even if it seems like my brush isn't picking up much, the second it touches my skin, I'm left with the prettiest sheen, every single time.

Not only does this formula have the “clean at Sephora” stamp of approval, but it also boasts ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed oil, and caper extract. This formula helps to boost moisture in the skin, allowing the highlighter to leave behind that freshly-applied skincare glow.

There are .14 ounces of product in each compact, but don’t let that scare you: this highlighter is going to last a lifetime. A single swipe is enough to give me plenty of color on both cheeks.

The Application

I typically apply these highlighters using a makeup brush or my fingers, depending on the intensity that I’m looking for. The type of brush also varies; I use a fluffy, more pliable tool when I want a subtle wash of glow, and a more dense, targeted one for a more intense payoff. I get the highest level of intensity when using my fingers, as the heat from my hand typically melts the product just enough for me to pick up and apply the perfect amount onto my face.

Ariel Baker testing the Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighters. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Wear Time

Unlike blush, I find that highlighter tends to last all day on my cheeks, but this formula in particular is super long-lasting. That being said, it doesn’t necessarily look the same throughout the day as it does when it is freshly applied, but I find that as time goes on, it blends in with the natural oils of my skin beautifully, looking more natural on the skin the longer I have it on. I’m still able to see a subtle highlight on my cheek at the end of the day, yet it manages to look even more skin-like.

The Takeaway

In short, to me, this highlighter has no competition in my eyes. Yes, the $75 price tag is steep, but there's truly nothing else on the market that I've found that compares, and that alone makes it worth it to me. The shade range is incredibly versatile: some can double as bronzers or blushes depending on your skin tone, and on my deeper skin, I especially love using Peau de Santé and Peau de Peony as blush toppers.

Every time I reach for these, I get a little creative rush, and I genuinely can't recommend them enough. Westman Atelier's products as a whole are top-tier in both formulas and finish, and these highlighters are just the beginning. Scroll on for a few more of my favorites from the brand.

