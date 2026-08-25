For a beauty editor, I am shockingly tame when it comes to my skincare routine. Don’t get me wrong, I use all the exosomes, growth factors, and peptides. I get the fancy facials and try every woo-woo wellness treatment I can get my hands on. But I have not had any Botox or filler, nor have I had any heavy-duty lasers or resurfacing treatments. While I do have good skin genes (thanks, Mindy) and a fuller face that often gets me mistaken for a high school student, I am starting to see some age-related changes.

I don’t have deep-set wrinkles or intense jowling, but I’m seeing my under-eyes look a little more sunken, my nasolabial folds a bit less plumped up, and my lips starting to form the subtlest lines. Mind you, I recognize I’m being incredibly nitpicky, and I understand that I am still a '90s baby, but I’m just making an observation! Or three!

Regardless, my collagen levels have started to decline, so I’m making a few small tweaks to my routine—starting with Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Lip Lift. Available today, the topical lip serum has been extensively studied for its ability to improve hydration, smooth the appearance of perioral lines, and improve definition and fullness.

To see if it lives up to the hype—and read my full, honest review—keep scrolling.

How Is Dr. Diamond’s Metacine LipLift Different Than a Lip Plumper?

If you’re even remotely familiar with the brand, then you’ve heard about its cult-like following, which boast celeb fans including Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Chrissy Teigen. A major reason all these Big Names are on board is that the products genuinely work. Money has been invested in clinical trials. Development focuses on actual innovation—not just smart marketing.

This particular product is powered by a proprietary peptide called Hyaluron Peptide‐6 BioFill, which is essentially a chain of six peptides (little messengers that tell your skin to work better, faster, stronger), hyaluronic acid, and lipids. While this peptide compound is the main star, there are also a few other extracts—including undaria pinnatifida extract and zanthoxylum bungeanum fruit extract—that are responsible for smoothing cracked texture, enhancing natural lip color (kind of like a pH gloss), and improving fullness.

The key differentiator between this product and a gloss or plumper is that this is a genuine treatment. It’s meant to deliver long-term results and should be viewed as skincare for the lips, that, over time, will have compounding results. By the four-week mark, you should start to notice that your lips are fuller and more contoured.

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Is Dr. Diamond’s Metacine LipLift Worth It?

This is an investment—it’s $120 for a little tube. But the second I started thinking about this as luxury skincare specifically targeting my lips—as opposed to a Rhode-like gloss—is when I came around to it. Because even though I do love this texture, which is more like a super thin lip serum than a gloss, and the finish, which turns my lips a slightly pinker version of themselves, the real benefits start to show with continued use.

The most immediate benefit I noticed was hydration. My lips are constantly chapped and cracked, but this product did such a phenomenal job at creating lasting moisture. I don’t have to reapply it 20 times a day to experience the benefits either—one swipe in the morning lasts me well through lunch. In that vein, it also leaves behind a juicier, plumper appearance.

But it’s the long-term benefits that make restocking worthwhile. Over the course of 12ish weeks, lips become plumped up and the border between your lips and the skin are more defined—permanently. The idea is similar to Restylane—it prompts the production of your body’s natural collagen—but there’s no need for an injection. While I’m not at the full three-month mark (yet!), I’ve already started to notice that my lip lines are bit more diffused—especially when I have a fresh layer of the product on–and that they generally appear fuller.

Before and after images after 12 weeks of using Dr. Diamond's Metacine Lip Lift. (Image credit: Metacine)

As for the packaging? It's "otherworldly," according to Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. And just in case you still need help girl math-ing the price tag, just remember: $120 is cheaper than a syringe of filler.

Shop Other Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Products I Love

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Contour Collection Liplift Hyaluron Peptide-6 Biofill $120 at Bluemercury One swipe in the morning will leave your lips hydrated for hours. There's the subtlest tingle, but it's nothing compared to the burn of a plumper. Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum $200 at Bluemercury If you can get past the slightly funky smell, this product delivers crazy results. Expect an even skin tone, plumping, and firming with continued use. Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Instafacial Emulsion Retinopro Growth Factor Night Cream $350 at Bluemercury This is probably one of my favorite products from the brand's entire portfolio. It's equal parts hydrating and lightweight, doesn't pill, and my skin feels incredibly soft come morning. Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Hydr/o Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer $300 at Bluemercury If you're looking for something on the lighter side, try this guy. It's my go-to in the summer—it locks in moisture without suffocating my pores.

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