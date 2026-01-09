The Luxury Lip Balm Renaissance Has Arrived

I love a good lip balm on a regular day, but when a New York City winter strikes, my obsession with the product reaches new heights. I’ve gone through enough tubes, bottles, and tubs to know that all lip balms aren’t created equal, and as I’ve continued curating my collection, I’ve realized something: most of my favorite lip balms fall into the luxury category.

​It wasn’t a deliberate switch, but rather one that began out of necessity. Most of the lip balms I grew up using always felt too thin, like I was simply applying an occlusive to my already dry and chapped lips, which only seemed to exacerbate the issue. I can vividly recall my first “fancy” formula, from the Jack Black Intense Therapy line at Sephora. It was the start of my ongoing love affair with luxury lip balms, and my collection has grown exponentially since.

​The formulas of today are vastly different from a decade ago, and I’ve seen firsthand how much the lip balm category has transformed. Today, quite a few of my favorite formulas take a hybrid approach. From nourishing ingredients paired with a subtle wash of color to formulas that could almost double as lipstick, the luxury lip balm game has been elevated big time. While we do have a few more weeks of winter to go, the options below will get you through all four seasons with ease *and* help you feel really chic in the process. Keep reading to see the full list of my favorite luxury lip balms to keep your pout in top shape.

The Designer Ones

Designer houses have long had skin in the luxury lip balm game, and the two below are my favorites from legacy fashion brands.

The Viral Ones

You can't scroll on social media without seeing someone talk about at least one of the formulas ahead. Take this as my personal co-sign—they really are that good.

The Expert-Founded Ones

My favorite beauty products to test are the ones that come from the minds of beauty industry experts, just like the ones ahead.

The Tinted Ones

It took me a lot of time, as well as trial and error, to find true tinted lip balms that I not only love, but that also look good on my two-toned lips. The ones below spark endless joy when I use them.

