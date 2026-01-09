I love a good lip balm on a regular day, but when a New York City winter strikes, my obsession with the product reaches new heights. I’ve gone through enough tubes, bottles, and tubs to know that all lip balms aren’t created equal, and as I’ve continued curating my collection, I’ve realized something: most of my favorite lip balms fall into the luxury category.

​It wasn’t a deliberate switch, but rather one that began out of necessity. Most of the lip balms I grew up using always felt too thin, like I was simply applying an occlusive to my already dry and chapped lips, which only seemed to exacerbate the issue. I can vividly recall my first “fancy” formula, from the Jack Black Intense Therapy line at Sephora. It was the start of my ongoing love affair with luxury lip balms, and my collection has grown exponentially since.

​The formulas of today are vastly different from a decade ago, and I’ve seen firsthand how much the lip balm category has transformed. Today, quite a few of my favorite formulas take a hybrid approach. From nourishing ingredients paired with a subtle wash of color to formulas that could almost double as lipstick, the luxury lip balm game has been elevated big time. While we do have a few more weeks of winter to go, the options below will get you through all four seasons with ease *and* help you feel really chic in the process. Keep reading to see the full list of my favorite luxury lip balms to keep your pout in top shape.

The Designer Ones

Designer houses have long had skin in the luxury lip balm game, and the two below are my favorites from legacy fashion brands.

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm $42 at Sephora The Dior Addict Lip Glow is one of the first luxury balms that I ever bought myself, and I love it now as much as I did in 2019. Not only does it come in an incredible shade range, but it also has a pH-activated formula that adds a lively pink tint to whatever shade it’s paired with, making it always look ultra-natural and like you barely have anything on at all. Prada Hydrating Lip Balm With Jojoba Oil $50 at Sephora A product that took me by surprise is this one from Prada. As the name suggests, it’s a moisturizing lip balm that glides onto the lips like butter, and it leaves behind the most gorgeous, dewy glow. This is another pH-activated formula so expect a natural pink tint to accompany your application.

The Viral Ones

You can't scroll on social media without seeing someone talk about at least one of the formulas ahead. Take this as my personal co-sign—they really are that good.

The Expert-Founded Ones

My favorite beauty products to test are the ones that come from the minds of beauty industry experts, just like the ones ahead.

Sarah Creal The Adults Are Talking Solid Serum Lip Repair Balm $42 at Sephora Sarah Creal’s The Adults Are Talking Line is one of the most underrated gems on this list. Five sheer shades and one of the most sensorially pleasing formulas I have ever used make it a nonnegotiable for me, and I’m willing to wager a bet that as soon as you try it, you’ll be obsessed with it too. Patrick Ta Major Moisture Smoothing and Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $25 at Sephora Everything Patrick Ta touches turns to gold, so of course, his latest lip balm launch was a hit. Ta told us that he was aiming for a formula that has the “moisture of a mask with the shine of a gloss," and he nailed the brief. Add in that aesthetically pleasing packaging that he’s become known for, and you get a lip balm that truly feels like the definition of luxurious.

The Tinted Ones

It took me a lot of time, as well as trial and error, to find true tinted lip balms that I not only love, but that also look good on my two-toned lips. The ones below spark endless joy when I use them.

Finding Ferdinand Delicious Balm $28 at Credo Beauty The shades of the tinted lip balm in the Finding Ferdinand line look scarily dark in the packaging, but don’t let that turn you off. The brand has perfected that sheer wash of color that looks good on all skin tones and is a true balm consistency. The chic and easy twist-up applicator doesn’t hurt either. Augustinus Bader The Tinted Lip Balm $47 at REVOLVE Augustinus Bader skincare is a cult classic, but these lip balms also need to be on your radar. The tint that it leaves behind is subtle, but the formula is so deeply moisturizing that you won’t my swiping on a few extra layers of product if you really want to build up the color. La Mer The Lip Treatment $80 at Nordstrom It took one swipe of this La Mer lip balm for me to want to add the other shades to my collection. Not only does it apply without any tugging or pulling, but it’s pigmented enough to act as an everyday lip color, without being as bold as a traditional lipstick or as shiny as a lip gloss. The color Cocoa is my favorite, but I am on a mission to add Rose and Honey to my makeup bag expeditiously.

