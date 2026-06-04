As long as this is considered a safe space, I’d like to make a confession: I don’t usually wear eye cream. I’ve been pretty diligent about taking care of my skin since I was about 23 (a task made tremendously easier by my job), but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve also grown accustomed to skipping a few steps in the name of minimalism. My under-eye care routine has taken a backseat to more pressing matters like applying (and reapplying) sunscreen daily and tackling oiliness and congestion.

Unfortunately, I also have poor sleep habits, and my life as a night owl has been catching up to me lately in the form of some unwanted dark circles and tired-looking eyes that could use some extra attention. Thankfully, the launch of iS Clinical’s new GeneXC Firming Eye Gel coincided with this realization, and after spending a few weeks using the formula, my eyes look better than ever.

Keep reading to see more of my thoughts about the new luxury eye cream.

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iS Clinical GeneXC Firming Eye Gel $130 at Dermstore

The Formula

When it comes to products that address puffiness and dark circles, iS Clinical (pronounced "is" clinical) already has a lineup of heavy hitters. The Youth Eye Complex is meant to hydrate the under-eye area in order to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the Eye Complex and the C Eye Serum Advance+ respectively work to smooth, depuff, and brighten the delicate under-eye area. GeneXC on the other hand focuses on firming, but that’s only half of what makes it different from the other formulas in the line.

Per Dr. Charlene DeHaven, MD, the brand’s clinical director, iS Clinical’s proprietary GeneXC technology is at the center of the new gel’s formula. Inside are two forms of vitamin C (ethyl ascorbic acid and ascorbic acid) which can both improve uneven skin tone, two forms of hyaluronic acid (low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate) to help hydrate, peptides to firm and smooth, and panthenol for barrier support. It also features a bio-fermented active that gives the gel a tightening effect, while gold is thrown into the mix to make the skin around your eyes appear more glowy and radiant following application. Combined, you get a gel that smoothes and tightens the area and “quite remarkably” offers near-instant results, according to Dr. DeHaven.

The Application

GeneXC is packaged in a thick tube with a metal tip applicator, so the fact that I can pump it out, apply it, and spread it around without getting my hands dirty was already enough to sell me on this eye gel. Since the skin around your eyes is pretty delicate, the applicator makes it possible to rub it in without pulling, tugging, or generally just being too rough. It also provides a nice cooling effect that can act as a remedy for puffiness or irritation.

The gel itself has a soft, light texture that dries down fairly quickly after application, and it’s also free of any scents or fragrances that can potentially cause irritation. Ideally, you’re meant to use it day and night—before moisturizer or sunscreen and after a serum—though I mostly only applied it during the day for about three weeks.

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The Takeaway

I can admit that I was a little nervous about testing this product. I have a few colleagues who tried it out before I did and reported that the actives in it caused them to feel a spicy sensation under their eyes. Thankfully I never felt any burning or sensitivity, just a very mild tingle that I would give a one if I had to label it on a scale of one to ten.

That said, I did notice that the product would pill and feel grainy every so often, but that could also be attributed to whatever combination of products I was using that may not have been complementing each other very well. All these things aside, this is a decent eye product that comes in handy if you want to use something with a cooling applicator that takes the messiness out of applying eye cream and provides a near-instant tightening effect. With some consistency, you're bound to see improvement in your under-eye area. Now if only the same could be said for my sleep habits.

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Meet The Expert

Dr. Charlene DeHaven, MD Social Links Navigation Clinical Director at iS Clinical Dr. Charlene DeHaven, MD is board-certified in internal medicine and has served as the clinical director at iS Clinical for over 20 years.