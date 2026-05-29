My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This 5-Step Lip Routine Blurs Fine Lines

She put dozens to the test.

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Getting older is a privilege. It’s a cliche, I know (and considering I’m not yet 40, one could argue I’m not even particularly equipped to repeat it), but every year, I feel like I know so much more: About the world, about myself, about relating to others. But ironically, one thing that can feel more mysterious as you get older is your own face. With every trip around the sun, our visages change, and parts once familiar can suddenly feel foreign—our eyes, our cheeks, and even our lips.

“As we age, the lips naturally lose collagen and hyaluronic acid, which can contribute to thinning, dryness, [and] fine lines, as well as a blurring of the lip border,” says board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD. And these changes run deep: “Our bone structure also shifts as we age, and the skin between our nose and upper lip starts to elongate and flatten,” says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, who adds that what people tend to notice when it comes to our mouths is the thinning, wrinkling, and an inward curling.

Oh, and then there’s that number one skincare adversary: The sun. “Cumulative sun exposure can also contribute to changes on the lips, including dryness, discoloration, and textural changes,” says Garshick. And this isn’t just a matter of aesthetics. “The tissue on the lips can also develop skin cancers and sun spots due to long-term exposure to environmental free-radical damage and radiation, just like the rest of our skin,” primarily in the form of squamous cell carcinoma, says Nazarian.

Which is to say, ingredients-focused lip care as we get older isn’t just a matter of finding what will flatter newly-formed fine lines or emergent wrinkles; it’s also about protection and prevention. And thankfully, there are a host of products that can provide all the above. With the help of Garshick, Nazarian, and the only expert source I’ve ever tapped —my 70-year-old mother, who has read my college admissions essays—I rounded up the best lip products for those with mature skin. Read on to find your next favorite balm, gloss, or lipstick.

SPF Options

“Having a lip product with SPF is the best way to multitask skin health for our lips,” says Nazarian. “It hydrates—keeping skin moisturized and strong—but also protects to prevent accelerated skin aging and skin cancer.”

Top-Tier Treatments

Garshick says “to look for ingredients that hydrate, plump, support the skin barrier, and boost collagen production, improving the appearance of fine lines.” These treatment-focused offerings provide exactly that.

Antioxidant-Rich Picks

Antioxidants, which are soothing and can help fight free radicals, are right up there with SPF and hydration-focused ingredients when it comes to lip-product must-haves for mature skin.

Pigmented Products

Looking to add a little color to your routine? Try one of these hydrating lippies that provide plenty of pigment, sans dryness or flaking.

Great Glosses

For high shine and a touch of color, you can’t beat a lip gloss. These two provide those classic glistening benefits, alongside plenty of skincare-forward ingredients.

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Meet the Experts

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Dr. Marisa Garshick

Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients throughout Manhattan, New York, and Englewood, NJ at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services, including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles.

derms
Dr. Rachel Nazarian

Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, has spent decades studying skin, starting within the depths of dermatopathology, moving into general dermatology, and learning advanced techniques of injectables, lasers, skin surgery, and complex skin disease. She has nearly 30 years of experience in dermatology, training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, where she was awarded the title and position of Chief Resident during her final year of training. She has written many published articles in medical journals as well as widely respected dermatology textbooks, such as Treatment of Skin Disease and Buka’s Emergencies in Dermatology.

Eden Stuart
Eden Stuart
Contributing Beauty Writer

Eden Stuart is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor with more than a decade of experience, most recently as a beauty editor at Byrdie

After beginning her career as an assistant editor with a regional lifestyle magazine in her native Virginia, Eden decided to try her luck in the Big Apple. She soon landed a job as a news editor with a leading beauty B2B media company, eventually climbing the ranks to assistant managing editor. She left the B2B space to join Byrdie, where she tackled everything from skincare explainers and nail galleries to celebrity interviews and personal essays for nearly five years. 