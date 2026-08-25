There are very few beauty products I’m loyal to. It’s an occupational hazard: I test an absurd amount of foundation, eyeshadow, concealer, bronzer, and so on and so forth for work, so even the products I really love usually get replaced by something new. YSL’s Loveshine Lip Oil Stick in #44 Nude Lavallière is the exception. I’ve worn the same pinky-nude shade nearly every day for more than two years, and despite the frankly ridiculous amount of makeup I’ve tried in that time, nothing has managed to knock it out of my bag.

So when I found out #44 was one of six shades in YSL Beauty’s new Make Me Blush Cream Blush, I was immediately intrigued. YSL had already brought Nude Lavallière into its Make Me Blush powder lineup, but I’m much more of a cream blush person, so this was the iteration I was most curious about. And while #44 was obviously the first shade I reached for, the launch goes well beyond my personal favorite.

I wanted to see what the $46 formula was actually like once it hit skin. Did it blend as easily as I wanted it to? Would that glossy-looking finish turn greasy by midday? And, more importantly, was the formula good enough that I’d want to keep reaching for it even without my #44 bias? After wearing it, layering it, and trying multiple shades, I have thoughts.

YSL Beauty Make Me Blush Cream Blush - 44 Nude Lavallière $46 at Sephora

How Many YSL Make Me Blush Shades Are Available?

If you’re already familiar with YSL’s Make Me Blush powder, you’ll notice there are fewer cream shades to choose from. The powder currently comes in 15 colors, while the Make Me Blush Cream launches with six. Three are familiar: #23 Hot Mauve, #37 Peachy Nude, and, of course, #44 Nude Lavallière all have powder counterparts. The other half of the lineup is new to the range.

There’s enough variation that the six don’t feel like slightly different versions of the same pink, either. #86 Raspberry Glaze is a richer berry with more punch, while #65 Strawberry Seduction has the most depth of the bunch and would be my pick for deeper skin tones. #90 Toffee Temptation is the outlier: on my light-to-medium skin tone, the mid-tone brown works more like a bronzer than a blush. Nude Lavallière is obviously still the color I reach for first, but I like that YSL didn’t just recreate six shades from the powder range in cream.

What Is the YSL Make Me Blush Application and Finish Like?

I was genuinely impressed by how pigmented this is. The first time I used it, I picked up what I thought was a completely normal amount and immediately went, oh wow, that is a lot of blush. Honestly, I loved that. So many cream formulas lately are incredibly sheer, and sometimes I don’t want to keep going back into the pan just to get the color to show up. With this one, a little actually goes a long way. I use a stippling brush, tap in lightly, and I’m pretty much set.

The best part is that the payoff doesn’t make the finish look heavy. Once I blend it out, the color still looks fresh and natural on my skin, with a little glow but nothing slick or overly glossy. It melts into my base really nicely, too, so you get that stronger pigment without losing the softness I want from a cream blush. The only adjustment I had to make was realizing I needed way less product than I’m used to using.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Are the YSL Make Me Blush Ingredients?

The formula leans heavily on silicones and emollients, which makes sense once you feel how smooth and creamy it is on the skin. YSL also added rosehip fruit extract sourced from its community gardens in Morocco, which the brand uses here as a skin-conditioning ingredient. I wouldn’t buy a blush based on skincare claims alone, but I do like that the formula feels comfortable and never overly dry on my cheeks. It also doesn’t list any added fragrance, which is always a plus for me with face makeup.

Is the YSL Make Me Blush Worth It?

Siena Gagliano wearing YSL Make Me Blush Cream Blush in 44 Nude Lavallière. (Image credit: Future)

I came into this launch excited about #44, but the formula is what ultimately sold me on the blush as a whole. It has the kind of pigment I’ve been missing from a lot of cream blushes lately, yet it still blends down into something that looks soft and natural on my skin. I also love that I don’t have to layer and layer to get there—a tiny amount really does the job.

At $46, it’s definitely a luxury blush, and I do wish the cream range were closer in size to the powder lineup. I’ll absolutely dab into some of the other shades depending on the look I’m going for, but Nude Lavallière will probably always be somewhere in the mix. I'm a creature of habit; what can I say?

Other YSL Beauty Products I Love

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.