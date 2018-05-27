Nicki Minaj Just Got Very Real About Her Relationship Struggles and Offered Advice for Other Women

Nicki Minaj is here to give you all the relationship advice you will ever need, and it all comes courtesy of her own life experiences. In a recent series of tweets promoting the release of her upcoming album, Queen, which hits stores on August 10, Minaj opened up in a big way about her romantic history and offered some unsolicited (but extremely relevant) advice for other women.

She started with some background about her own love life, which has been playing out in the public eye for years now.

#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram?”

Then came a quick transition from vulnerably sharing her own story to offering advice for other women.

“#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him," she wrote. "You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time."



Next, Minaj laid into men in general for their collective abuses of power in a tweet that epitomized a lot of the problems being addressed by #MeToo and #TimesUp.

“Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18," she wrote.



Finally, the singer turned her real talk to her current relationship, in which she describes a partner who wants to get her to settle down and have kids, even though she knows that's not what's right for her right now.

“New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: 'ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock,'" she wrote. "Then I busted out laughing. He said: 'I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes.' Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom."

