Cardi B's New Manicure Has Stefon Diggs Written All Over It—Literally

Their relationship is really official.

Cardi B performs at Spotify Beach
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cardi B is going all in on her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After months of rumors and a very public split from rapper Offset, she officially hard-launched her new relationship with the football player in an Instagram post shared on June 1—and now that the duo has officially gone public, she's making an even bigger statement about their love by dedicating her most recent manicure to him.

The "Enough" rapper made an appearance at the Spotify Beach concert at the Cannes Lion festival on June 18, where she performed in a beach-y, orange-and-white-striped costume with fringe. She opted to match her manicure to her outfit, wearing oval-shaped nails with the outfit's exact orange and white stripes. To tie it all together, she had her nail artist Coca Michelle write Diggs's name across her fingers in elegant script.

I don't know about you, but Cardi B has always been a major source of nail inspiration for me. Last month, she attended the Met Gala wearing an emerald green version of the cat eye nail trend and then popped out wearing the same trend in blue a few days later. Her latest look is just a reminder that you can use the real estate on your nails to make a statement on just about anything: your new boyfriend, your obsession with the Italian summer trend, or even your love of fruit nail designs.

To recreate Cardi's look at home, shop the products ahead.

Les Jellies Nail Polish - Orange Glow
Le Mini Macaron
Orange Glow

You'll need a good orange polish to really make your manicure pop. This one is super-pigmented and dries in just 60 seconds.

Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish - Arctic Jelly
Essie
Arctic Jelly

Then you'll need a milky white shade to complete the vertical stripes. You can't go wrong with this buildable shade from Essie.

Artdone Metallic Nail Art Pens, Liner Brushes Set, 5pcs Black Color Nail Tools for Long Lines, Thin Details, Fine Drawing, Liner Brush Uv Gel Polish Painting Nail Design Sizes 5/8/12/20/25mm
Artdone
Metallic Nail Art Pens

These thin nail art brushes will ensure you're able to illustrate every little detail without the mess.

