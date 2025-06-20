Cardi B is going all in on her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After months of rumors and a very public split from rapper Offset, she officially hard-launched her new relationship with the football player in an Instagram post shared on June 1—and now that the duo has officially gone public, she's making an even bigger statement about their love by dedicating her most recent manicure to him.

The "Enough" rapper made an appearance at the Spotify Beach concert at the Cannes Lion festival on June 18, where she performed in a beach-y, orange-and-white-striped costume with fringe. She opted to match her manicure to her outfit, wearing oval-shaped nails with the outfit's exact orange and white stripes. To tie it all together, she had her nail artist Coca Michelle write Diggs's name across her fingers in elegant script.

I don't know about you, but Cardi B has always been a major source of nail inspiration for me. Last month, she attended the Met Gala wearing an emerald green version of the cat eye nail trend and then popped out wearing the same trend in blue a few days later. Her latest look is just a reminder that you can use the real estate on your nails to make a statement on just about anything: your new boyfriend, your obsession with the Italian summer trend, or even your love of fruit nail designs.

To recreate Cardi's look at home, shop the products ahead.