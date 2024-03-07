Why the Internet is Obsessed With *That* ‘Love is Blind’ Scene in the Season 6 Finale

Since 2020, the Netflix reality dating show Love is Blind has entertained the masses by asking a simple question: Can two people fall in love sight unseen, or do looks matter?



Drama, hilarity, plenty of cringe-worthy moments, and heartbreak have ensued, and Season 6 of the streaming service's massive hit certainly did not disappoint. There was one moment in particular, during the season finale, that has captivated fans and left the entire internet talking about trauma, mental health, and breaking harmful generational cycles.

Spoiler Alert: The following contains details about the outcome of Love is Blind Season 6.

After meeting in the pods, going on vacation and engaging in a "trial marriage" that includes the new fiancés living together, only two of the couples who got engaged in Season 6 actually made it down the aisle.

One of those couples, Clay and AD, didn't make it past the alter—AD said "yes," but Clay said "no."



What followed was a candid, powerful moment between Clay's parents, Margarita and Trevor Gravesande, who were married for nearly 24 years before separating and ultimately getting a divorce.

"Listen, I’ve always told you I forgave you, but there are things that have came out in the end that I did not know about until this experience," Margarita tells Trevor after their son, Clay, tells AD he doesn't want to get married. "I was hurt."

"You met me. But you wasn't good to me." A moment in #LoveIsBlind history. pic.twitter.com/Ot861yNvWkMarch 7, 2024 See more

During the show, Clay tells AD his father was unfaithful and would often take his son on trips where he had affairs. Both Clay and his dad kept these trips hidden from Margarita.



"Again, I’m divorced from you but there's things that he shared with me that I did not know so that’s why I’m saying he took a lot on his back," she continues. "And although we came from broken families that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids."

Clay's father, Trevor, agrees, telling his ex-wife: "Stop the bleeding. Stop the cycle."

"Our past and things that you witness is part of your DNA," Margarita adds. "It’s part of your inside and if you don’t get freaking help you bring that s*** into the next thing. So the fact that he did this process... he wants to be in a long-term relationship. He wants that."

"I met you," Trevor tells Margarita. "I tell him to meet somebody like his mom."

"Yeah, you met me," Margarita responds, "but you wasn’t good to me."

Margarita and Trevor Gravesande on Season 6 of 'Love is Blind.' (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix posted a clip of the moving scene on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it "a moment in #LoveIsBlind history."



Fans were also quick to share their feelings regarding the scene, and particularly what it was like to watch Clay's mother not only hold her ex accountable for his actions, but refuse to be gaslit as she discussed how her former husband's infidelity has impacted their son and his romantic relationships.

"Love is Blind can be dumb but this scene where a man’s separated parents discussed their son’s fear of commitment (due to witnessing father’s philandering) was kinda powerful," one fan posted on X.

"This moment between Clay’s parents—his mum and dad—is single-handedly the best part of the season," another commented. "It also shows how deep betrayal goes beyond just the physical."

"Watching Clay’s mom clear Clay’s dad with absolute grace and end it with 'you met me but you wasn’t good to me,'" another tweeted.

Fans of 'Love is Blind' say the Season 6 finale showed viewers what generational trauma looks like. (Image credit: Netflix)

Others described the scene as an example of generational trauma, meaning a traumatic event that causes economic, cultural, and familial distress from one generation to the next.

According to one 2015 study published in the Journal of Family Issues, children who had one parent cheat on the other are more likely to be cheaters themselves. Additionally, studies suggest that children with divorced parents are more likely to end up going through a divorce themselves.

(Which is not to say divorce itself is inherently traumatic, as multiple studies have shown how women, co-parents and children have benefited from the dissolution of a marriage.)



"We are watching the perfect example of how generational curses and trauma work in relationships on Love is Blind with Clay and AD," one fan posted on X.

"Like…. Love is Blind literally deserves awards for this episode," another viewer wrote. "The juxtaposition of Clay & AD with Clay’s parents’ dynamic. Generational trauma, 'sins of the father,' the trauma caused by monogamy and ultimately divorce. It’s GOOD stuff."



It's been (understandably) argued that a dating show in which people are encouraged to get engaged before they see each other is unrealistic at best, but the end of Season 6 provided a candid, emotional look at a real-life scenario that has resonated with viewers and sparked another important online discussion about mental health.