Are 'Sneaky Links' Stars Colt Fason and Kelsey Tomlin Still Together?
The two Nashville models faced a major love triangle on Netflix's latest hit reality show.
Every Netflix dating show needs a dramatic love triangle, and Sneaky Links delivers. The streamer's latest reality TV show gathers a bunch of hot singles at the Sneaky Links Motel, where they're challenged to trade in casual hookups for a committed relationship. The flirtations featured in the series ranged from cute (Zoé Martin and Travis Arenas) to trainwreck (Brandon Limeres and... everyone). However, no one took up as much airtime as Angelique Wilcox, Colt Fason, and Kelsey Tomlin.
After 10 dramatic episodes, Colt and Kelsey rode off into the sunset together, but their storyline raised some serious red flags that left viewers wondering if the Nashville-based couple could make it work after the show ended. Below, read on for our recap about their time Sneaky Links, as well as any hints of whether Kelsey and Colt are still together today.
What happened between Kelsey and Colt on 'Sneaky Links'?
32-year-old sales consultant Colt arrived on Sneaky Links in the very first episode, and immediately became a standout participant (for better or worse). His pre-show sneaky link was Avery Wadbrook, a 26-year-old recruiter, but they quickly ruled out any possible romantic connection. So single Colt quickly formed a late-night situationship with Angelique, a 31-year-old law student from San Francisco. Once they went public, the pair became the strongest coupling of the show's early episodes, and they even went all the way after winning a night in the spicy suite. (Side note: The whole "strongest couple gets a night to themselves" concept doesn't hit as hard when the entire cast doesn't have to share a group bedroom.)
However, everything changed when hosts Chloe Veitch and Spicy Mari brought in some late arrivals to the cast. In episode 4, Colt met Kelsey, a 25-year-old model and fashion website manager; they instantly hit it off, are each other's ideal type, and they both live in Nashville. Kelsey quickly asked him out on a massage date, and not only did Colt downplay how serious he and Angelique had gotten, but he and Kelsey even had a full make-out session. So does this mean that Colt was now 100 percent in on Kelsey? Of course not, this is a dating show.
In Sneaky Links' first episode, Colt admitted that even though he can quickly tell whether or not he wants to date a woman, he "keeps them still tied to [him] a bit" instead of fully letting them go. Colt retains that behavior on the show, as he was able to juggle Angelique and Kelsey for several episodes. At the next challenge, where each guy picks a girl to cook a meal for, he served Angelique...then Kelsey. That night, he publicly committed to Angelique...and then used his room's landline phone to call Kelsey. He continues to have secret chats with Kelsey at night while he's still with Angelique.
Colt eventually began to waver about his connection with Angelique when he expressed concern about their different religious views. According to Colt, he grew up seeing his parents argue over religion, and his Christian faith remains important to him. (As Angelique pointed out, he probably should've mentioned that sooner.) It also doesn't help that this concern came right after a controversial whipped-cream game; after Kelsey licked some off of Colt's abs, Angelique had Brandon lick some off her upper thigh. This made Colt question Angelique's morals and wonder if she's relationship material. Angelique's rightful indignation at the situation seemed like part of the reason why she finally accepted that things were over with Colt for good.
After this, Colt finally honed in on Kelsey...just kidding, he had a brief flirtation with a new arrival, 23-year-old Playboy Bunny Lulu Williams. Still, Colt didn't keep flirting with Lulu past one date, and he and Kelsey finally became an as-close-to-committed-as-you-can-get-on-this-show couple. They quickly hit a brief snag. Kelsey asked Colt if he had ever slept with Angelique, and his response was, "Some things did take place. That's going to be my answer." However, Kelsey never seemed to get a firm answer whether they had slept together, and, by the end of the season, Colt seemed to signal that he wanted them to be a committed couple once they returned to Nashville. As Kelsey said, she was "obsessed with this man," so she was happy to hear that he wanted to break his bad habits for her.
The rest of Sneaky Links was smooth-sailing for the pair, but I have to bring up a major real-life curveball they were thrown in the last episode, when the cast's family and friends were brought to the motel to meet their showmances. Colt clearly put a lot of stock in his mom's opinion, and even though she admitted she was nervous, his mom had very high standards. During their chat, she asked Kelsey if she was in love with Colt, and the couple immediately launched into nervous laughter. After Kelsey left, Colt's mom said she wanted Colt to "teach [Kelsey] to be more modest" because her outfit was revealing. (I think it was a decent look for someone on a dating show who didn't pack with meeting the family in mind!) The meeting, all in all, went well, but I'm concerned whether Colt's mom's modesty could become a bigger issue for however long he and Kelsey date IRL.
Are Colt and Kelsey still together after 'Sneaky Links'?
Sneaky Links ended with each of the remaining couples deciding whether to leave the show together and keep dating. No surprise, Colt and Kelsey decided to leave together, but Colt took things to the next level. "I have been in love before, but I’ve never been in love like this. I do love you,” Colt told Kelsey, who immediately went, "Are you being serious?" "I’m being serious," Colt replied.
So, were Colt and Kelsey able to make their relationship work in the year since Sneaky Links' filming? Neither of them has revealed their relationship status since the show aired, but they at least seem to be on good terms, as they follow each other on Instagram.
However, despite living in the same city, the pair has been notably absent from each other's feeds over the past year. None of their respective posts about Sneaky Links highlight the other, and their Instagram profiles are dedicated to standard model/influencer pics of them living their best (seemingly separate) lives. We'll have to wait for official confirmation, but it seems the pair isn't getting married anytime soon.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
