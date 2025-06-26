Back in 2023, Netflix debuted The Ultimatum: Queer Love, an LGBTQ version of its contentious reality hit The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Queer Love has the same brutal set-up as the main series: A cohort of couples who are at a marriage impasse agree to two trial marriages, one with a new potential spouse, the other with their original partner. By the end of the show, each person has to decide whether they want to marry their original partner or move on, either with some probably-needed solo time or, the most chaotic option, with the new partner they met on the show.

The first season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love balanced Netflix's trademark reality mess with some genuinely sweet moments (courtesy of Xander and Yoly). Now everyone's favorite lesbian dating show is back with six new couples, who must decide whether or not to walk away from their blended lives (and even businesses) at the end of ten tumultuous episodes. Below, read on to learn more about the brave couples of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2.

AJ and Britney

Ultimatum Receiver: AJ (she/her), 28, Libra, Administrative assistant/MC

Instagram: @ajalways_jammin; TikTok: @ajalways_jammin

Ultimatum Giver: Britney (she/her), 27, Virgo, Registered nurse/Entrepreneur

Instagram: @britneythmpsn; TikTok: @britneythmspn

Florida-based couple AJ and Britney have been dating for five years, ever since Britney walked up to AJ in a strip club and asked for her number. Though the love is there, as well as what Britney calls their "electric chemistry," AJ is worried whether they're "truly ready to prioritize the same future." Part of AJ's hesitancy is the fear that she will always come second place to ambitious Britney's med spa business, per Tudum.

Haley and Pilar

Ultimatum Receiver: Pilar (she/her), 29, Libra, Physical therapist/DJ

Instagram: @dr.dmusic; TikTok: @dr.dmusic

Ultimatum Giver: Haley (she/her), 29, Taurus, Senior food scientist

Instagram: @haleydrexler; TikTok: @haleydrex

San Francisco-based couple Haley and Pilar met as orientation leaders in college, and they've been "inseparable" in the decade since. After 10 years of dating, Haley is ready for a deeper commitment, while Pilar believes marriage is little more than a "social construct." Also, Pilar is still grappling with the disapproval of her parents, who have treated her differently since she came out three years ago.

Kyle and Bridget

Ultimatum Giver: Kyle (she/they), 30, Leo, Graphic designer

Instagram: @inkybinky231; TikTok: @inkybinky231

Ultimatum Receiver: Bridget (she/they), 28, Aquarius, Writer/Bartender

Instagram: @bridgetmatloff; TikTok: @bridgetmatloff

Kyle and Bridget have been together for two and a half years, since they met on a dating app. Kyle sees marriage as a nonnegotiable, while Bridget told Tudum that she "[doesn't] really understand the point." She adds on the show, "It's hard for me to see how the level of commitment I've already given [Kyle] isn't enough."

Mel and Marie

Ultimatum Giver: Marie (she/her), 27, Virgo, Food truck owner/Butler/Bartender

Instagram: @marieeangeline

Ultimatum Receiver: Mel (she/her), 27, Taurus, Food truck owner/Chef

Instagram: @melentersthechat; TikTok: @smellllzzz

Mel and Marie first met as teenagers; though Mel always had a crush, they didn't begin dating until Marie came out herself. Four years later, the pair share a relationship and a food truck in Orlando, Florida, with the business partnership often overshadowing their romance. Though Marie's looking toward marriage and eventually building a family, Mel says on the show that she doesn't want marriage or kids because of "a really big fear of just f--king it all up."

Dayna and Magan

Ultimatum Receiver: Magan (she/her), 27, Taurus, Business manager

Instagram: @maganmourad; TikTok: @maganmourad

Ultimatum Giver: Dayna (she/her), 25, Gemini, Relationship manager

Instagram: @mdayna

Dayna and Magan met at a bar one and a half years ago. Dayna, who admits to struggling with her avoidant attachment style, gave the Ultimatum because she "needs security that [she and Magan] have a future together." However, anxiously attached Magan is struggling with disapproval from her traditional Lebanese family. Per Tudum, "Getting married could be a way to show her family that Dayna is here to stay, but at this point Magan simply doesn’t feel ready to take that step."

Ashley and Marita

Ultimatum Giver: Ashley (she/her), 30, Virgo, Account manager

Instagram: @ashleyj_19

Ultimatum Receiver: Marita (she/her), 25, Pisces, Account executive

Instagram: @maritaprodger; TikTok: @maritaprodger

Ashley and Marita have been dating for three years since they met on a dating app, but Ashley's concerned that Marita still has "wandering eyes." Ashley explained to Tudum, "I am getting tired of her inconsistency in our relationship, along with the fact that she never chooses me and seeks feelings elsewhere with other people." Meanwhile, hopeless romantic Marita wants Ashley to make romance more of a priority, and Marita won't take the next step while she feels she's getting less than she deserves.