Prince William Shocks Fans After Admitting He Hasn’t Seen the ‘Barbie’ Movie Yet

Prince William just made a shocking admission: He hasn't seen the highest-grossing movie of 2023.
While attending the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London, England on Sunday, Feb. 18, the Prince of Wales weighed in on two of last year's most popular films.
“I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins ... I loved Oppenheimer," Prince William said, as first reported by The Daily Telegraph.
Oppenheimer went on to take home a BAFTA for best film, while Nolan won for best director.
“I haven’t watched Barbie yet," Prince William went on to admit. "I want to."
Not only was Barbie the highest-grossing movie in 2023, it was the most financially successful film in Warner Bro.'s 100-year history. The film also made Greta Gerwig the first woman with sole director credit to direct a film that made more than $1 billion, as Fortune reported.
Prince William went on to clarify that he has watched "the fewest" films he's "ever done before," The Telegraph reported.
"With my wife it’s been a bit (hand motion)—but hopefully we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight," the Prince of Wales continued.
Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTA Awards sans his wife, Princess Kate, who is continuing to recover from abdominal surgery.
After the award ceremony concluded, Prince William shared his up-to-date "watch list," which included the Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, The Telegraph reported.
"It’s so important that you tell the story for the next generation," William said. "I always worry that every new generation that comes along needs to hear these stories about what actually happened.”
