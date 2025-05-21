Prince William Says Indecisive Prince Louis Has "5 Different" Favorites When It Comes to One Royal Passion

Hot off the heels of his first Buckingham Palace garden party with Princess Kate since 2023, Prince William made a surprise trip to Edinburgh on Wednesday, May 21. He opened up about his youngest child, Prince Louis, while visiting with non-profit group Street Soccer Scotland—and it turns out the 7-year-old royal can't make up his mind about one of his dad's biggest passions.

As patron of the Football Association, The Prince of Wales takes his love of soccer very seriously. William has long been a fan of Aston Villa and has taken his kids to multiple matches, most recently bringing Prince George to games in both Paris and the U.K. when the team made the Champions League quarter finals this spring.

During his visit to Edinburgh's Leith Community Centre he had the opportunity to meet Street Soccer coaches and players, some of whom have experienced homelessness, an issue close to the Prince of Wales's heart. While meeting a 9-year-old girl named Erin, who told William she has two favorite teams, the prince admitted that Louis was the same.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents at the VE Day 80th anniversary parade on May 5. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William played with some of the kids from Street Soccer Scotland on May 21. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My youngest at the moment says he supports five different football teams," the Prince of Wales said (via Hello!).

William has previously discussed how he doesn't want his kids to be forced into feeling like they need to be Aston Villa fans. During an interview with TNT Sports in Paris, the future King said, "I’m generally very open to whoever they support, but obviously I’m a bit biased," adding, "But also they come to games with Villa they’re probably going to support Villa."

But while enjoying a pint with fellow Aston Villa supporters in January, the Prince of Wales reportedly said that he "didn't want all three to be Villa fans," according to one fan who met the royal (via GB News).

Although Prince George has proudly worn Aston Villa gear during games with his dad, sporty Princess Charlotte has never declared her support for a specific team and Princess Kate is a Chelsea fan. As far as Prince Louis is concerned, apparently, the more, the merrier—and at age seven, why limit the fun?