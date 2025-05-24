How Prince William Reacted to a Royal Fan Shouting Compliments at His "Beautiful" Wife Kate Middleton
"You don't have to say that."
Kate Middleton seemingly receives a plethora of compliments from royal fans wherever she goes, and her husband, Prince William, apparently has some thoughts about that. During the couple's joint excursion to Scotland on May 22, Princess Kate—who was wearing a nautical, Princess Diana-inspired outfit—was called "beautiful" by a well-wisher in the crowd, and the Prince of Wales decided to respond.
Kate and William both attended the official naming ceremony of the Royal Navy's new warship, HMS Glasgow, which took place at BAE Systems's shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow. At one point during the couple's visit, a royal fan shouted out to Kate Middleton, "You're beautiful," as heard on a video clip of the event shared on Instagram.
The fan followed up the compliment with the words, "You too, William!" Understandably, other people in the crowd started laughing at the funny comment. However, they likely didn't expect the Prince of Wales to actually respond.
While walking away from the crowd, Prince William could be heard saying, "You don't have to say that. Don't worry." Clearly, the royal took the fan's comments in good humor.
Aside from traveling to Scotland, Prince William's busy week included a surprise appearance at a London screening of a new wildlife and preservation series called Guardians. The series will focus on how the rangers that protect endangered animals have an incredibly perilous career, with the BBC reporting, "Around 1,400 rangers have died in the past decade."
Prince William told journalists at the event (via the BBC), "This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet." He continued, "It shouldn't be. Protecting the natural world shouldn't be that dangerous."
Elaborating on the importance of the new series, William explained, "Being a soldier, a police officer, the emergency services—these jobs are dangerous, people put their lives on the line. I don't think people realize it's the same for these guys and girls around the world."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for why rangers have found themselves in such dangerous situations, William pointed to "community conflicts or civil wars, or illegal fishing, or poaching—whatever it might be is just spreading further and further across the globe."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kensington Palace "Resets" After Controversial Kate Middleton Remarks
Prince William was reportedly "appalled" at the way his wife was treated following the announcement.
-
George, Charlotte, and Louis "Delighted" to Welcome New Puppies
"The patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household has ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
-
Elle Fanning's Givenchy Skirt Suit Has a Secret Back Detail
Business in the front, party in the back.
-
How Kensington Palace Hopes to "Reset the Balance" After Controversial Remarks About Kate Middleton's Fashion Choices
Prince William was reportedly "appalled" at the way his wife was treated following the announcement.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are "Delighted" as Princess Kate and Prince William Announce New Additions to Their Family
"The patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household has ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
-
Prince William Is Planning This "Radical Departure" From King Charles and Queen Elizabeth When He Becomes King, Per Palace Insider
He wants to "move away" from one particular type of royal tradition.
-
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans to "Rub Elbows" With the Royal Family This Fall—and Has a Special Invite for George, Charlotte and Louis
The country star said she'll "go out all out to try to make it a royal treat for them."
-
Princess Kate Trades Butter Yellow for This Spring's Nautical Trend in $2,495 Diana-Inspired Coat
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in Scotland.
-
This Unexpected Royal's Wedding Dress Cost 18 Times More Than Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen Gown
It's the most expensive royal wedding gown in history.
-
Prince William Says Indecisive Prince Louis Has "5 Different" Favorites When It Comes to One Royal Passion
It's a big choice for a little prince.
-
Prince William Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Can Be Bribed With This "Currency"
The royals received some adorable gifts at a Buckingham Palace garden party.