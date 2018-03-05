Today's Top Stories
Watch a Fortune Teller Predict 13-Year-Old Kate Middleton's Wedding to Prince William

In a school play, but it still counts.

Meghan Markle may be the resident (future) royal with acting chops, but Kate Middleton also has dramatic skills. Turns out the Duchess of Cambridge was a theater kid—and one of her school plays was creepily accurate about her future with Prince William.

In the above video—which was recently resurfaced by Hello! magazine—a 13-year-old Kate performs on stage at St. Andrew’s Preparatory School in Buckhold. According to ABC News, the play in question was "Murder in the Red Barn," which was written by one of her teachers. The video shows two different scenes starring the future duchess, and knowing what we know now, they’re seriously prophetic.

In one scene, Kate’s character visits a fortune teller, who grabs her hand and tells her what her future will hold. "This is a most lucky hand," the fortune teller says, before predicting that Kate's "soon to meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman" who will fall in love with her, marry her, and take her to London.

And it gets even weirder from there. The video cuts to a later scene in which Kate does indeed meet and get engaged to the man of her dreams, who ends up being a wealthy landowner. And his name? William!

It’s "sort of a bit prophetic," Kinsley Glover, who played William, told ABC News. "Having watched that again now, you just sort of think, my God, that's quite odd, isn't it?"

INDEED.

