Royal Expert Says Prince William "Inherited" King Charles's "Fear of Commitment," So Kate Middleton "Agreed to Wait for Him"

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey. However, the path to marriage wasn't totally smooth for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who weathered a high-profile split in 2007. And according to one royal expert, William inherited some serious trepidation about committing to marriage from his father, King Charles.

In her book, The Making of a Royal Romance: William, Kate, and Harry—A Look Behind the Palace Walls, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales took a trip to the island of Desroches in the Seychelles in August 2007, soon after getting back together. "With a population of just 50 and 3 miles long, the paradise island was the perfect escape," Nicholl wrote (via the Daily Mail). "[B]oth of them knew that at some point they had to discuss the future."

Nicholl continued, "For a young man who has an inherent fear of tomorrow, this was not easy for William, but the tranquil backdrop of the island was as good place as any to discuss it."

"William...had inherited something of his father's fear of commitment." (Image credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Nicholl 'The Making of a Royal Romance: William, Kate, and Harry—A Look Behind the Palace Walls' $2.99 at Amazon US

According to Nicholl, Prince William "assured Kate she was the one," as he wanted to make sure she realized just how serious he was about their renewed relationship. "William, who had inherited something of his father's fear of commitment, knew he would lose Kate if he could not give her some form of guarantee," Nicholl revealed.

William "knew he would lose Kate if he could not give her some form of guarantee." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Prince William didn't propose to Princess Kate until 2010, the pair reportedly made a "pact" during their 2007 vacation. "They didn't agree to get married there and then; what they made was a pact," a close friend told the royal expert. "William told Kate...he was not ready to get married," the source explained to Nicholl. "He promised her his commitment and said he would not let her down, and in turn she agreed to wait for him."

After marrying in 2011, Kate and William welcomed 3 children together—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and quickly proved they're a strong asset within the Royal Family.