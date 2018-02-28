Here's the Major Difference Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Style

Today we caught a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton side-by-side for the first time since they attended Christmas Day service at Sandringham. What's most apparent, however (aside from how amazing it is to see both royal couples together), is the difference between Middleton and Markle's style.

While Markle, 36, opted for a sleeveless satin Jason Wu wrap dress, Middleton, also 36, chose a purple three-quarter sleeve Seraphine maternity dress accompanied by large silver statement earrings. Though both have great taste in accessories, Markle often chooses dainty, gold pieces while Middleton picks timeless statements like a silver watch. (FYI: you can shop Markle's full look here.)

Markle clearly takes a much more modern approach to her dressing, while Middleton has chosen more conservative fashion choices as of late. This likely has to do with the fact that Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child and Markle has yet to officially become royalty, but it will be interesting to see whether Markle continues to don her chic style that give us, you know, regular people, inspo for days.