Today's Top Stories
1
Stop Using Skincare Products That "Sorta Sting"
2
The Spice Girls Are Performing at Royal Wedding
3
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week
4
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
5
What 30 Teachers Think About Guns

Here's the Major Difference Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Style

The in-laws attended their first official royal event together this morning.

Getty Images

Today we caught a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton side-by-side for the first time since they attended Christmas Day service at Sandringham. What's most apparent, however (aside from how amazing it is to see both royal couples together), is the difference between Middleton and Markle's style.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Markle, 36, opted for a sleeveless satin Jason Wu wrap dress, Middleton, also 36, chose a purple three-quarter sleeve Seraphine maternity dress accompanied by large silver statement earrings. Though both have great taste in accessories, Markle often chooses dainty, gold pieces while Middleton picks timeless statements like a silver watch. (FYI: you can shop Markle's full look here.)

Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

Markle clearly takes a much more modern approach to her dressing, while Middleton has chosen more conservative fashion choices as of late. This likely has to do with the fact that Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child and Markle has yet to officially become royalty, but it will be interesting to see whether Markle continues to don her chic style that give us, you know, regular people, inspo for days.

Related Story
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle Attends First Event with Royal Trio
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Spice Girls' Royal Wedding Playlist
The Spice Girls Are Performing at Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Anthrax Scare
Queen Elizabeth Stops by London Fashion Week
Here's Prince William Riding a Motorcycle
Meet Amy Pickerill: Meghan Markle's New Assistant
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Black After BAFTAs
The One Thing All Royal Women Are Required to Wear