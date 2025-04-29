Prince William "Appeared Tense" During His 2011 Wedding Until "Calm" Kate Middleton Did This

Fourteen years ago, the world watched as Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows in a fairytale ceremony watched by millions. While Westminster Abbey was filled with a host of celebrities and royals from around the globe, it was clear all eyes were on the newest member of the Royal Family. But although the bride looked the picture of regal composure in an Alexander McQueen gown, there were some real nerves at hand—at least on Prince William's side.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton reflected on the couple's April 29, 2011 wedding and how Kate comforted the now-Prince of Wales.

"Prince William appeared tense ahead of the ceremony and was constantly clasping his hands together, which is a sign of apprehension and nerves," Stanton said. "I also noticed him biting his lip frequently, which is a common self-soothing gesture used for reassurance." The former police officer noted that William's "body language shows the very real emotions a person can feel on their big day—especially with so many eyes on them."

However, royal bride Kate was "calm and like William's rock." Middleton, who met William when they were students at the University of St. Andrews, beamed as she walked down the aisle with her father, Michael.

Prince William relaxed once Kate joined him at the altar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Michael was clearly a calming influence for her and provided strength," Stanton noted. And once Kate arrived at the altar, Prince William started to visibly relax.

"Despite his nerves, there was a clear change in William’s demeanor when Kate met him at the altar," the body language expert continued. "His shoulders dropped and he couldn’t hide the wide smile on his face."

Whether it was whispered comments or loving gazes, the couple exchanged plenty of heart-warming moments during their wedding. "He instantly appeared to crack jokes as a way of making Kate feel at ease," Stanton added. "They had long periods of eye contact during the ceremony, which indicates a deep and meaningful love."

Fourteen years on, the Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying on in the same tradition, sharing plenty of sweet moments as they kicked off a two-day visit to Scotland for their wedding anniversary on April 29.