Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Step Out for a Church Date in Los Angeles

It's been almost a year to the day since the world mourned the separation of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. In that year, a lot of healing has happened, if not for fans who still secretly ship the longtime couple then for the couple themselves. Faris has moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett, and Pratt has reportedly started seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first linked in June and have reportedly gotten more serious as the summer has progressed.

"They are spending every day together and Katherine has met Jack several times," a source close to the couple told People. "They seem to be getting more serious."



On Sunday, the getting-more-serious couple took things to a spiritual level, attending a church service together in Los Angeles. They were photographed leaving the service together and looking perfectly content and comfortable with each other.

Pratt wore dark jeans and a black, button-up shirt to the service.

Schwarzenegger wore a long, striped dress and a casual denim jacket.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation on August 6, 2017 in simultaneously released posts on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt wrote at the time. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

