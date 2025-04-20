Princess Eugenie joined members of the Royal Family at church on Easter Sunday, and her outfit choice appears to have been inspired by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, was photographed outside of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 20. Her chic outfit consisted of a sold-out Reiss "Etta" Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat in White, an also sold-out "Caitlyn" Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress in Neutral from Reiss, and Emily London's Zellova Pillbox Hat.

For accessories, she carried a $325 Flattered Clay Clutch in Suede Sand, and wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in a neutral shade.

Princess Eugenie attending the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Eugenie's Easter Sunday outfit appears to take style notes from both Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate in several important ways. Eugenie's trench coat and dress are both from Reiss, a brand Kate Middleton has supported for many years. In fact, it was recently reported that Kate had influenced her son Prince George's wardrobe choices after the young royal was photographed wearing a Reiss blazer.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's Gianvito Rossi heels pay homage to both Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate. Eugenie appears to be wearing the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in bisque suede. If so, Eugenie owns the exact same footwear as the Princess of Wales, who has worn an identical pair of heels on numerous occasions. Duchess Meghan has also worn Gianvito Rossi heels at a plethora of engagements, proving just how popular the brand's designs are within the Royal Family.

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson on Easter Sunday in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Eugenie's Easter outfit is also a clear sign she's found a sleek new aesthetic now that she's a mom-of-two.