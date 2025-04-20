How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.

Princess Eugenie of York attends the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George&#039;s Chapel on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England
(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Princess Eugenie joined members of the Royal Family at church on Easter Sunday, and her outfit choice appears to have been inspired by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, was photographed outside of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 20. Her chic outfit consisted of a sold-out Reiss "Etta" Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat in White, an also sold-out "Caitlyn" Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress in Neutral from Reiss, and Emily London's Zellova Pillbox Hat.

For accessories, she carried a $325 Flattered Clay Clutch in Suede Sand, and wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in a neutral shade.

Princess Eugenie of York attends the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England

Princess Eugenie attending the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gianvito 105 Suede Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Suede Pumps

Clay Clutch Suede Sand
Flattered
Clay Clutch Suede Sand

85mm Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
85mm Leather Pumps

Eugenie's Easter Sunday outfit appears to take style notes from both Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate in several important ways. Eugenie's trench coat and dress are both from Reiss, a brand Kate Middleton has supported for many years. In fact, it was recently reported that Kate had influenced her son Prince George's wardrobe choices after the young royal was photographed wearing a Reiss blazer.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's Gianvito Rossi heels pay homage to both Duchess Meghan and Princess Kate. Eugenie appears to be wearing the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in bisque suede. If so, Eugenie owns the exact same footwear as the Princess of Wales, who has worn an identical pair of heels on numerous occasions. Duchess Meghan has also worn Gianvito Rossi heels at a plethora of engagements, proving just how popular the brand's designs are within the Royal Family.

Princess Eugenie of York attends the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson on Easter Sunday in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Eugenie's Easter outfit is also a clear sign she's found a sleek new aesthetic now that she's a mom-of-two.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸