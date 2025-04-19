Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Decision to Skip Easter Has "Raised Eyebrows at the Palace"
"It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
Kate Middleton is trading her Easter Sunday hat for skinny jeans, after deciding to skip the Royal Family's annual church service celebration. Having recently returned from a skiing vacation in France, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will be spending Easter in their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. But according to a new report, not everyone is necessarily happy with Kate and William's decision.
Discussing the Prince and Princess of Wales's choice to keep their family at home, a source told Us Weekly, "This is a big deal." The source continued, "It's royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William's decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
The new source conflicts with a previous insider who told the Mirror that Kate and William plan to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter." The insider explained, "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school."
Kate, William, and their children didn't attend the Royal Family's Easter church service in 2024, either. At the time, Princess Kate had recently revealed her cancer diagnosis and taken a step back from her official duties while she underwent treatment.
It was recently reported that Kate and William could take legal action after paparazzi photos were taken of them on vacation in Courchevel, France. The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed in a private chalet during the trip, but paparazzi managed to snap photos of the family on the slopes and on their balcony. The Telegraph suggested the couple could take legal action over the invasion of privacy.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Test-Drives the New Platform Ugg
Carrie Bradshaw would have some thoughts on the exceedingly fluffy footwear.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Michelle Obama Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With a $3,700 Tote
The former First Lady elevated her casual outfit with sleek accessories.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Youn Yuh-Jung Didn't Want to Make Another American Movie—Then Came 'The Wedding Banquet'
The Oscar winner shares why the LGBTQ+ rom-com hit close to home and the message she hopes it sends to ''conservative'' Koreans.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Kate Is Channeling Princess Anne's Signature Style in an Unexpected Way
The Princess of Wales is following in the no-nonsense Princess Royal's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Kate Is Trading Her Easter Sunday Hat for Skinny Jeans After Skipping Royal Easter Celebration
Here's what the Wales family is doing instead.
By Kristin Contino
-
Will Prince Louis be Granted a Title from Dad Prince William That's "Tainted With Sadness"—or Will He Get a Dukedom at All?
Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk tells 'Marie Claire' what Prince Louis and Prince George's future titles could look like.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Take Legal Action Over These Spring Break Photos
Paparazzi snapped pictures of the family during their secret French getaway.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince George Looks Just Like a Young Prince William During Fun Night Out with His Dad and Billionaire Godfather
The 11-year-old joined his father and the Duke of Westminster for an exciting football match in Birmingham.
By Kristin Contino
-
Princess Kate Opens Up About "Spiritual" and "Very Intense" Feelings in Surprise New Video
The Princess of Wales shared one thing that has helped her find "peace and reconnection" amid her health battle.
By Kristin Contino
-
Why King Charles Abdicating Would Cause a "Crisis" for Prince William and the Royal Family
Princess Kate and Prince William have been preparing "for their future positions as king and queen."
By Amy Mackelden