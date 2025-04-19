Kate Middleton is trading her Easter Sunday hat for skinny jeans, after deciding to skip the Royal Family's annual church service celebration. Having recently returned from a skiing vacation in France , the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will be spending Easter in their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. But according to a new report, not everyone is necessarily happy with Kate and William's decision.

Discussing the Prince and Princess of Wales's choice to keep their family at home, a source told Us Weekly, "This is a big deal." The source continued, "It's royal tradition for the family to attend this together. Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there's been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William's decision to skip again this year. It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walking to church on Easter Sunday 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new source conflicts with a previous insider who told the Mirror that Kate and William plan to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter." The insider explained, "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school."

Kate, William, and their children didn't attend the Royal Family's Easter church service in 2024, either. At the time, Princess Kate had recently revealed her cancer diagnosis and taken a step back from her official duties while she underwent treatment.

Prince William and Princess Kate walking to church on Easter Sunday in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was recently reported that Kate and William could take legal action after paparazzi photos were taken of them on vacation in Courchevel, France. The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed in a private chalet during the trip, but paparazzi managed to snap photos of the family on the slopes and on their balcony. The Telegraph suggested the couple could take legal action over the invasion of privacy.