Why Prince Andrew Attended the Royal Family's Easter Service After Skipping Christmas at Sandringham

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, both attended the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After Andrew skipped Christmas at Sandringham, and didn't attend King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, royal fans wondered if the prince had retreated from royal life altogether. However, Andrew emerged on Easter Sunday alongside his ex and their two children—Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whose outfit took style notes from Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan.

As for why King Charles's brother was in attendance at the Easter service, People reported, "While Prince Andrew no longer undertakes duties on behalf of the monarchy, he has continued to join the royals at family events such as their annual Christmas church walk or funeral services. Easter is considered a family event, and he also attended last year." According to the outlet, Andrew arrived alongside Ferguson, his sister Princess Anne, and Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew after attending the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The main reason Andrew allegedly avoided royal Christmas functions in 2024 was due to his alleged involvement with a so-called "Chinese spy." Andrew's relationship with brother King Charles was reportedly impacted by the "spy" allegations, with the monarch being forced to release an official statement about the situation. A royal source spoke to the Daily Beast in Dec. 2024, saying, "His Majesty's patience is wearing thin...He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits."

However, Andrew's presence at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service appears to suggest relations between the prince and his brother may have thawed somewhat.

Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson attending the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prior to his alleged involvement with a spy, Prince Andrew had already withdrawn from public royal life following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.