Why Prince Andrew Attended the Royal Family's Easter Service After Skipping Christmas at Sandringham
It was previously alleged King Charles's "patience was wearing thin" with his brother.
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, both attended the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After Andrew skipped Christmas at Sandringham, and didn't attend King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, royal fans wondered if the prince had retreated from royal life altogether. However, Andrew emerged on Easter Sunday alongside his ex and their two children—Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whose outfit took style notes from Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan.
As for why King Charles's brother was in attendance at the Easter service, People reported, "While Prince Andrew no longer undertakes duties on behalf of the monarchy, he has continued to join the royals at family events such as their annual Christmas church walk or funeral services. Easter is considered a family event, and he also attended last year." According to the outlet, Andrew arrived alongside Ferguson, his sister Princess Anne, and Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
The main reason Andrew allegedly avoided royal Christmas functions in 2024 was due to his alleged involvement with a so-called "Chinese spy." Andrew's relationship with brother King Charles was reportedly impacted by the "spy" allegations, with the monarch being forced to release an official statement about the situation. A royal source spoke to the Daily Beast in Dec. 2024, saying, "His Majesty's patience is wearing thin...He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits."
However, Andrew's presence at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service appears to suggest relations between the prince and his brother may have thawed somewhat.
Prior to his alleged involvement with a spy, Prince Andrew had already withdrawn from public royal life following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
