Sarah Ferguson Made a Cheeky Comment to Princess Anne's Husband During Rare Easter Appearance With Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson and ex-husband Prince Andrew surprised fans on April 20 by attending church with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday for the second year in a row. The Duchess of York couldn't have looked more delighted as she arrived with the Duke of York, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence—and it turns out she made a funny quip to The Princess Royal's husband outside St. George's Chapel.

Ferguson was one of the first guests to arrive at Windsor Castle for the annual Easter service, and as she exited the car, the duchess chatted with her former brother-in-law before making a cheeky joke.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, Ferguson said "I'll leave them down there for you" as she pointed at something on the floor in their car. After Laurence replied "That's fine," the duchess smiled and said, "I’ve put them there for you, is that okay with you? That’s good."

"Thank you for doing that for me," Princess Anne's husband replied, causing Ferguson to laugh and say, "Yes, I thought I’d behave for about a minute."

The Duchess of York has a history of cheeky moments with the Royal Family, like the time she and Princess Diana raised eyebrows by poking their friend in the butt with umbrellas at Royal Ascot—or when the duo were "nearly arrested for impersonating policewomen" at Ferguson's bachelorette party.

As for Easter, the duchess was all smiles as she waved to royal watchers gathered outside the church, and at one point she linked arms with the Duchess of Edinburgh as they walked away from the castle. Before last year's service, Ferguson had not been invited to a royal Easter since the '90s. Although the duchess shared a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Prince Philip didn't get along with his ex daughter-in-law.

Even if Prince William isn't so keen on including Prince Andrew in family festivities, it seems like Ferguson is more than happy to be invited back into the royal fold.